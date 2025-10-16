New Expedia report sees UAE travellers taking smarter, more meaningful trips in 2026
Dubai: If you’re already planning your next big holiday, Expedia’s new Unpack ’26 report offers a glimpse into how UAE travellers will explore the world in 2026 — and it’s clear we’re moving past the usual beaches and malls.
The trends show UAE residents are chasing richer experiences, not just destinations. Think sports adventures, literary getaways, farm stays, and multi-hotel city breaks. Here’s what’s shaping how we’ll travel next year.
Expedia’s Smart Travel Health Check is its new framework for picking destinations that balance tourism with sustainability — inspired by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). It highlights places that protect their culture and environment while offering meaningful experiences.
Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group, said: “We have a responsibility to shape the future of travel — one that’s smarter, more sustainable, and deeply respectful of the places we go.”
Destinations like Okinawa (Japan), Savoie (France), and Hobart (Australia) made the 2026 list for being beautiful, uncrowded, and environmentally conscious.
Forget just attending big global tournaments — 2026 will be about diving into local sports cultures. Expedia found 86% of UAE travellers are open to trying unique sports while abroad.
Expect more UAE visitors sitting ringside for Muay Thai in Thailand, watching sumo in Japan, or even cheering for Banana Ball in the US. Gen Z and Millennials, in particular, want these hands-on, cultural experiences over standard sightseeing.
Travel inspired by films and TV shows — “set-jetting” — is back in a big way. 81% of UAE travellers say they’re more likely now to visit destinations they’ve seen on screen.
Think Tuscany for Netflix’s Jay Kelly, Greece for The Odyssey, and Yorkshire, UK, where Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is set to film. It’s all about turning binge-worthy moments into real-life adventures.
2026 will see UAE travellers exploring accommodation with a story.
Salvaged Stays: Former schools, train stations, and banks converted into boutique hotels are gaining traction.
Hotel Hop: 81% of UAE travellers are booking multiple hotels in one trip — to experience both luxury and budget stays or different neighbourhoods in the same city.
Farm Charm: 84% want to stay on or near a farm, swapping skylines for starlit skies.
Travellers say it’s about slowing down, reconnecting with nature, and living like a local — even if just for a weekend.
One of the most unexpected 2026 trends? Reading retreats. With #BookTok still thriving, UAE readers are planning trips that combine quiet escapes with good books. Pinterest searches for “book club retreat ideas” are up 265%, showing a growing appetite for literary-themed getaways.
From sustainable escapes to screen-inspired adventures, 2026 is shaping up to be the year of intentional travel. The takeaway is simple — choose quality over quantity. Explore slower, dig deeper, and make each trip count.
As Expedia puts it, the future of travel isn’t just about seeing the world — it’s about experiencing it thoughtfully, one meaningful journey at a time.
