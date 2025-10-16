Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group, said: “We have a responsibility to shape the future of travel — one that’s smarter, more sustainable, and deeply respectful of the places we go.”

Expedia’s Smart Travel Health Check is its new framework for picking destinations that balance tourism with sustainability — inspired by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). It highlights places that protect their culture and environment while offering meaningful experiences.

Dubai: If you’re already planning your next big holiday, Expedia’s new Unpack ’26 report offers a glimpse into how UAE travellers will explore the world in 2026 — and it’s clear we’re moving past the usual beaches and malls.

Think Tuscany for Netflix’s Jay Kelly, Greece for The Odyssey, and Yorkshire, UK, where Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is set to film. It’s all about turning binge-worthy moments into real-life adventures.

Travel inspired by films and TV shows — “set-jetting” — is back in a big way. 81% of UAE travellers say they’re more likely now to visit destinations they’ve seen on screen.

Expect more UAE visitors sitting ringside for Muay Thai in Thailand, watching sumo in Japan, or even cheering for Banana Ball in the US. Gen Z and Millennials, in particular, want these hands-on, cultural experiences over standard sightseeing.

Forget just attending big global tournaments — 2026 will be about diving into local sports cultures. Expedia found 86% of UAE travellers are open to trying unique sports while abroad.

As Expedia puts it, the future of travel isn’t just about seeing the world — it’s about experiencing it thoughtfully, one meaningful journey at a time.

From sustainable escapes to screen-inspired adventures, 2026 is shaping up to be the year of intentional travel. The takeaway is simple — choose quality over quantity. Explore slower, dig deeper, and make each trip count.

One of the most unexpected 2026 trends? Reading retreats. With #BookTok still thriving, UAE readers are planning trips that combine quiet escapes with good books. Pinterest searches for “book club retreat ideas” are up 265%, showing a growing appetite for literary-themed getaways.

Travellers say it’s about slowing down, reconnecting with nature, and living like a local — even if just for a weekend.

Hotel Hop: 81% of UAE travellers are booking multiple hotels in one trip — to experience both luxury and budget stays or different neighbourhoods in the same city.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.