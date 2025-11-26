UAE travellers pick top winter hotspots as new data reveals where demand is rising fastest
Dubai: UAE residents are entering one of the busiest travel periods of the year, boosted by the UAE National Day long weekend, and new data from Atlys shows clear patterns shaping December and January plans.
Travellers are splitting into two groups this season: those chasing short regional escapes and those booking longer winter holidays across Europe. Recent Expedia insights add useful context, revealing which destinations are trending and how travellers can time trips for better value.
Residents planning quick trips are sticking to destinations that offer culture, winter-friendly weather and easy access. Atlys identifies three favourites leading demand.
Egypt stays firmly in the spotlight. Travellers are choosing Cairo, Luxor and Red Sea resorts for warm weather and iconic sites without long flights. Georgia follows closely, appealing to visitors who want a real winter setting.
Tbilisi’s old town, cosy cafés and trips to Gudauri give travellers a complete seasonal experience. Morocco rounds out the list with its cool climate, energetic souks, Atlas Mountain landscapes and desert adventures that fit both weekend breaks and activity-heavy trips.
Atlys’ CEO Mohak Nahta revealed the motivations behind these choices:
“The UAE's population represents one of the world's most diverse communities, and travel aspirations are equally varied… Winter is a meaningful season when people seek connection, exploration, and celebration.”
Travellers taking extended winter breaks are shifting toward destinations that shine during the colder months. The United Kingdom remains a top choice.
Residents are drawn to London’s festive lights and shopping districts, Edinburgh’s celebrations and quieter countryside stays. Schengen destinations also see strong demand as travellers combine multiple stops across Europe’s seasonal highlights, from Christmas markets to winter sports.
Expedia’s earlier Winter Travel Outlook supports this trend, showing sharp increases in searches for European cultural hubs. Madrid jumped 165% and Amsterdam 155%, fuelled by interest in winter markets and off-peak cultural experiences.
Cold-weather favourites such as Prague (+50%) and Toronto (+35%) also saw notable growth. Alpine demand rose as well, with St. Moritz searches up 125% as travellers looked for snow-focused getaways.
As an Expedia spokesperson noted: “This winter, UAE travelers are embracing variety like never before, from tropical escapes in Thailand, festive European cities in Madrid and Amsterdam to ski adventures in St. Moritz.”
Expedia’s data highlights key dates shaping budgets and crowd levels. Travellers will find the lowest rates on February 3 and 15, while January 3 and 4 stand out as the quietest days to travel. The most expensive dates fall on December 21 and January 2, with peak traffic expected on December 22 and 28.
Atlys’ new trends and Expedia’s earlier booking patterns reveal a winter marked by variety. Residents are blending quick cultural breaks with extended European holidays, choosing destinations that offer strong value, memorable experiences and better seasonal timing.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox