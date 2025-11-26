Dubai: UAE residents are entering one of the busiest travel periods of the year, boosted by the UAE National Day long weekend, and new data from Atlys shows clear patterns shaping December and January plans.

Atlys’ CEO Mohak Nahta revealed the motivations behind these choices: “The UAE's population represents one of the world's most diverse communities, and travel aspirations are equally varied… Winter is a meaningful season when people seek connection, exploration, and celebration.”

Tbilisi’s old town, cosy cafés and trips to Gudauri give travellers a complete seasonal experience. Morocco rounds out the list with its cool climate, energetic souks, Atlas Mountain landscapes and desert adventures that fit both weekend breaks and activity-heavy trips.

Egypt stays firmly in the spotlight. Travellers are choosing Cairo, Luxor and Red Sea resorts for warm weather and iconic sites without long flights. Georgia follows closely, appealing to visitors who want a real winter setting.

Travellers are splitting into two groups this season: those chasing short regional escapes and those booking longer winter holidays across Europe. Recent Expedia insights add useful context, revealing which destinations are trending and how travellers can time trips for better value.

As an Expedia spokesperson noted: “This winter, UAE travelers are embracing variety like never before, from tropical escapes in Thailand, festive European cities in Madrid and Amsterdam to ski adventures in St. Moritz.”

Cold-weather favourites such as Prague (+50%) and Toronto (+35%) also saw notable growth. Alpine demand rose as well, with St. Moritz searches up 125% as travellers looked for snow-focused getaways.

Residents are drawn to London’s festive lights and shopping districts, Edinburgh’s celebrations and quieter countryside stays. Schengen destinations also see strong demand as travellers combine multiple stops across Europe’s seasonal highlights, from Christmas markets to winter sports.

Expedia’s data highlights key dates shaping budgets and crowd levels. Travellers will find the lowest rates on February 3 and 15, while January 3 and 4 stand out as the quietest days to travel. The most expensive dates fall on December 21 and January 2, with peak traffic expected on December 22 and 28.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.