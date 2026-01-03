Tourists at Al Seef in Dubai on January 2, 2026, explore the heritage waterfront. The city was on course to welcome more than 17 million visitors in 2025, reinforcing its status as one of the world’s leading travel destinations.Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
1/9
According to figures from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the emirate recorded 17.55 million overnight visitors between January and November 2025 — a 5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2/9
The continued growth highlighted Dubai’s resilience at a time when global travel remained cautious. Above, tourists at a restaurant in Al Seef.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/9
Analysts attribute the surge to the city’s diversified tourism strategy, which now extends well beyond leisure travel. Business events, exhibitions, healthcare-related visits and cultural tourism have all contributed to broadening Dubai’s visitor profile.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4/9
Tourists check in at a hotel in Dubai. Major international conferences and exhibitions strengthened the emirate’s appeal as a global business hub, while expanding cultural institutions, art spaces and lifestyle attractions drew travellers seeking more immersive experiences.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5/9
Passengers at Dubai International Airport. Connectivity played a key role in sustaining growth, with expanded air routes, increased airline capacity and Dubai’s strategic location improving access for travellers from Europe, Asia and Africa.
James Martinez/Gulf News
6/9
With world-class infrastructure, luxury hospitality and a growing cultural offering, Dubai continues to attract millions of tourists and remains well positioned to lead global tourism in the years ahead.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7/9
Tourists enjoy the lively atmosphere at Al Seef in Dubai, one of the city’s popular heritage and waterfront destinations.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8/9
Travellers arrive at a Dubai hotel amid a surge in occupancy during the peak tourism period.