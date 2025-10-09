GOLD/FOREX
BUSINESS
Travel & Tourism

What UAE travellers really spending on in 2026 — it's not just flights, hotels

Skyscanner reveals what UAE travellers are buying, booking, and craving in 2026.

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Passengers at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport, Dubai
Dubai: UAE travellers are putting personal indulgence and local discovery at the heart of their 2026 travel plans.

Skyscanner’s latest Travel Trends Report shows a shift toward trips shaped by hobbies, self-care, and deeper connections — not just sightseeing.

Here’s where the money’s going — and what it says about how UAE residents will travel next year.

1. Beauty on the go

  • 55% of UAE travellers buy beauty or skincare products while abroad.

  • 45% plan to get treatments — from facials to massages — on their next trip.

It’s part of a global rise in “Glowmads,” travellers choosing destinations for their self-care offerings.
Many say beauty services abroad feel more affordable, with 37% finding better deals overseas than at home.

From Seoul’s skincare streets to Bali’s spas, expect itineraries built around feeling good and looking fresh.

2. Food aisle adventures

Forget fine dining — UAE travellers are heading to supermarkets.
Skyscanner found 83% of people explore local grocery stores when travelling, while 57% say they learn the most about culture there.

Food is becoming a key part of the travel budget, with nearly half prioritising local bites over familiar options.
Think tasting cheeses in France, or picking up spices in Morocco — simple, authentic, and wallet-friendly.

3. Rise of “Destination Check-In”

Accommodation is now the main attraction.
A striking 76% of travellers have booked trips based purely on the hotel or resort experience.

It’s driving a rise in design-led stays — think desert retreats, overwater villas, or mountain lodges that are the destination.
For many, comfort, scenery, and Instagram appeal are worth the spend.

4. Mountain, clean-air escapes

With 92% already browsing mountain getaways for summer or autumn 2026, UAE travellers are cooling off at higher altitudes.

Hiking trips, forest lodges, and alpine spas are trending, as 59% cite clean air and cooler weather as their main draw.
The “Altitude Shift” reflects a growing appetite for wellness and quiet over crowds and heat.

5. Reading, new connections

  • 78% have considered booking a trip inspired by books or literary stories.

  • 82% are open to meeting new people while travelling.

Travellers are chasing experiences that connect — whether through a novel, a new friendship, or a shared moment abroad.
For many, the goal is simple: to make travel feel personal again.

6. Family miles that matter

Multi-generational travel is back. 41% of UAE travellers plan to explore with parents or grandparents — up from 31% in the past two years. It’s not just about holidays; it’s about family time that crosses continents.

Takeaway? Ayoub El Mamoun, Travel Expert at Skyscanner, says UAE travellers are bringing purpose to their holidays: “They’re choosing experiences that reflect who they are — whether that’s beauty, books, or bonding.”

So if you’re planning your next getaway, expect to spend less on souvenirs and more on what truly matters — feeling good, eating well, and connecting deeply.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today's economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
UAE Travel

