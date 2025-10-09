Skyscanner reveals what UAE travellers are buying, booking, and craving in 2026.
Dubai: UAE travellers are putting personal indulgence and local discovery at the heart of their 2026 travel plans.
Skyscanner’s latest Travel Trends Report shows a shift toward trips shaped by hobbies, self-care, and deeper connections — not just sightseeing.
Here’s where the money’s going — and what it says about how UAE residents will travel next year.
55% of UAE travellers buy beauty or skincare products while abroad.
45% plan to get treatments — from facials to massages — on their next trip.
It’s part of a global rise in “Glowmads,” travellers choosing destinations for their self-care offerings.
Many say beauty services abroad feel more affordable, with 37% finding better deals overseas than at home.
From Seoul’s skincare streets to Bali’s spas, expect itineraries built around feeling good and looking fresh.
Forget fine dining — UAE travellers are heading to supermarkets.
Skyscanner found 83% of people explore local grocery stores when travelling, while 57% say they learn the most about culture there.
Food is becoming a key part of the travel budget, with nearly half prioritising local bites over familiar options.
Think tasting cheeses in France, or picking up spices in Morocco — simple, authentic, and wallet-friendly.
Accommodation is now the main attraction.
A striking 76% of travellers have booked trips based purely on the hotel or resort experience.
It’s driving a rise in design-led stays — think desert retreats, overwater villas, or mountain lodges that are the destination.
For many, comfort, scenery, and Instagram appeal are worth the spend.
With 92% already browsing mountain getaways for summer or autumn 2026, UAE travellers are cooling off at higher altitudes.
Hiking trips, forest lodges, and alpine spas are trending, as 59% cite clean air and cooler weather as their main draw.
The “Altitude Shift” reflects a growing appetite for wellness and quiet over crowds and heat.
78% have considered booking a trip inspired by books or literary stories.
82% are open to meeting new people while travelling.
Travellers are chasing experiences that connect — whether through a novel, a new friendship, or a shared moment abroad.
For many, the goal is simple: to make travel feel personal again.
Multi-generational travel is back. 41% of UAE travellers plan to explore with parents or grandparents — up from 31% in the past two years. It’s not just about holidays; it’s about family time that crosses continents.
Takeaway? Ayoub El Mamoun, Travel Expert at Skyscanner, says UAE travellers are bringing purpose to their holidays: “They’re choosing experiences that reflect who they are — whether that’s beauty, books, or bonding.”
So if you’re planning your next getaway, expect to spend less on souvenirs and more on what truly matters — feeling good, eating well, and connecting deeply.
