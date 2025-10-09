It’s part of a global rise in “Glowmads,” travellers choosing destinations for their self-care offerings. Many say beauty services abroad feel more affordable, with 37% finding better deals overseas than at home.

Here’s where the money’s going — and what it says about how UAE residents will travel next year.

Hiking trips, forest lodges, and alpine spas are trending, as 59% cite clean air and cooler weather as their main draw. The “Altitude Shift” reflects a growing appetite for wellness and quiet over crowds and heat.

It’s driving a rise in design-led stays — think desert retreats, overwater villas, or mountain lodges that are the destination. For many, comfort, scenery, and Instagram appeal are worth the spend.

Food is becoming a key part of the travel budget, with nearly half prioritising local bites over familiar options. Think tasting cheeses in France, or picking up spices in Morocco — simple, authentic, and wallet-friendly.

Forget fine dining — UAE travellers are heading to supermarkets. Skyscanner found 83% of people explore local grocery stores when travelling, while 57% say they learn the most about culture there.

So if you’re planning your next getaway, expect to spend less on souvenirs and more on what truly matters — feeling good, eating well, and connecting deeply.

Takeaway? Ayoub El Mamoun, Travel Expert at Skyscanner, says UAE travellers are bringing purpose to their holidays: “They’re choosing experiences that reflect who they are — whether that’s beauty, books, or bonding.”

Multi-generational travel is back. 41% of UAE travellers plan to explore with parents or grandparents — up from 31% in the past two years. It’s not just about holidays; it’s about family time that crosses continents.

Travellers are chasing experiences that connect — whether through a novel, a new friendship, or a shared moment abroad. For many, the goal is simple: to make travel feel personal again.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.