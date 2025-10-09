UAE, Saudi travellers embrace ‘Whycations’, visit grocery stores abroad to connect with local culture

Hilton report reveals UAE, Saudi residents lead global trend for 'Whycations'
Dubai: Move aside bleisure travel and microcations, 'whycations' are here. UAE and Saudi Arabia travellers are reshaping how they explore the world — choosing trips that are driven more by emotion and purpose than destination, according to Hilton’s 2026 Trends Report.
The report, which surveyed over 14,000 travellers globally, found that more people from the UAE and Saudi Arabia are designing their holidays around personal growth, cultural immersion, and convenience powered by technology.
“UAE and KSA residents are reinventing how they explore the world, placing greater emphasis on personal connections, cultural immersion, and travel with deeper meaning,” said Guy Hutchinson, President of Hilton, Middle East and Africa.
“These trends reflect travel that resonates not only with destinations but also with the values of the travellers themselves," said Hutchinson.
The report highlights that residents of the UAE and Saudi residents rank highest globally in seeking authentic cultural experiences, with 66 percent of UAE and 65 percent of Saudi travellers making an effort to learn local languages before visiting new destinations.
Many are also blending daily life into their travel itineraries: 81 per cent of UAE residents and 78 per cent of Saudis said they visit local grocery stores when abroad to connect with local lifestyles.
Around 75 per cent of respondents in both countries said they rely on AI-assisted planning tools to design stress-free itineraries — a sign of growing trust in digital travel companions. AI helps create customised travel plans, which hotel concierges or human travel experts can then refine.
In the UAE, social media continues to influence where and how people travel. One in three residents said they use platforms such as Instagram and TikTok to decide what to do while abroad, while 79 per cent of UAE travellers stay loyal to one hotel or airline programme for rewards and exclusive offers.
“With more than 8,800 hotels worldwide, Hilton is focused on delivering the comfort, trusted service, and flexibility travellers expect — alongside experiences that reflect how they want to spend their time,” Hutchinson added.
The report positions the UAE and Saudi Arabia as global leaders in purpose-driven and tech-enabled travel, signaling a shift toward journeys that are more intentional, immersive, and stress-free.
