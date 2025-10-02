Changes are coming that may impact flights, airport arrivals, and border crossings
Dubai: Planning a trip this October? If you’re travelling from the UAE, there are some important updates you need to know before boarding your next flight.
From a new online arrival process in India to changes in Emirates’ onboard safety rules and Europe’s upcoming digital border checks, here are the top three travel updates that could affect your journey.
From October 1, 2025, travellers flying from the UAE to Delhi (Indira Gandhi International Airport) can now complete their arrival details online before their journey.
The new E-Arrival Card replaces paper immigration forms with a secure online platform.
Passengers can fill out their details up to three days before arrival through the official website: indianvisaonline.gov.in/earrival.
This is expected to reduce waiting times at immigration and streamline entry for thousands of Gulf-based travellers visiting India for work, family, or tourism.
The system currently applies to foreign nationals only. Indian citizens and OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders can instead use the Fast Track Immigration–Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), launched in June 2024.
Emirates has banned the use of all power banks on its flights, effective October 1, 2025.
The rule applies across the airline’s entire fleet following a safety review.
Passengers may still carry power banks in hand luggage, but they cannot use them during the flight.
Emirates highlighted that lithium battery incidents, including overheating, fires, or explosions caused by ‘thermal runaway’, pose significant aviation safety risks.
The airline reminds passengers that every seat is equipped with in-seat charging ports, but recommends fully charging devices before boarding, especially on long-haul flights.
Starting October 12, 2025, Europe will begin rolling out its new Digital Entry/Exit System (EES) across 29 countries. The system will be fully implemented by April 10, 2026.
The EES will gradually replace manual passport stamping for non-EU nationals, including UAE residents.
It will collect biometric data such as fingerprints and facial images, along with passport and travel details.
During the initial rollout, biometric checks will not be active at every border crossing, so passports may still be stamped.
For most non-EU travellers, the system will:
Track the maximum authorised stay (90 days within any 180-day period).
Replace passport stamping in most cases.
Help reduce border wait times by enabling automated checks.
This update is especially important for UAE expats and residents who frequently travel to the Schengen Area for short stays.
