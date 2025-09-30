Foreign passengers can now complete arrival details online before flying
Dubai: From 1 October, passengers flying from the UAE to Delhi will be able to complete their arrival details online before travel, thanks to a new E-Arrival Card system.
The E-Arrival Card replaces paper forms with a secure online platform. Travellers can fill in their details up to three days before landing in Delhi through:
Bureau of Immigration portal (boi.gov.in)
Indian Visa website (indianvisaonline.gov.in)
Su-Swagatam mobile app
Delhi airport website (newdelhiairport.in)
On arrival, passengers will be processed faster as manual form-filling and paper handling are no longer required.
The UAE–India route is one of the busiest in the world, with heavy traffic during school holidays, Eid breaks, and the festive season. Officials say the E-Arrival Card will be particularly helpful during these peak periods, when queues at Delhi airport tend to be longest.
Similar facilities are already in place at major hubs in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia. Delhi’s rollout aligns India’s busiest airport with international best practices.
The new E-Arrival Card applies to foreign nationals. Indian citizens and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders already have access to the Fast Track Immigration–Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), launched in June 2024.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox