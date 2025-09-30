GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

UAE-India travel: Delhi airport to introduce E-Arrival Card from October 1

Foreign passengers can now complete arrival details online before flying

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE–Delhi passengers to benefit from new E-Arrival Card system
UAE–Delhi passengers to benefit from new E-Arrival Card system
File photo

Dubai: From 1 October, passengers flying from the UAE to Delhi will be able to complete their arrival details online before travel, thanks to a new E-Arrival Card system.

With thousands of Gulf-based travellers arriving in India daily for work, family visits, or tourism, the initiative is expected to cut waiting times at immigration and make the arrival process significantly smoother.

How the system works

The E-Arrival Card replaces paper forms with a secure online platform. Travellers can fill in their details up to three days before landing in Delhi through:

  • Bureau of Immigration portal (boi.gov.in)

  • Indian Visa website (indianvisaonline.gov.in)

  • Su-Swagatam mobile app

  • Delhi airport website (newdelhiairport.in)

On arrival, passengers will be processed faster as manual form-filling and paper handling are no longer required.

Boost during peak travel

The UAE–India route is one of the busiest in the world, with heavy traffic during school holidays, Eid breaks, and the festive season. Officials say the E-Arrival Card will be particularly helpful during these peak periods, when queues at Delhi airport tend to be longest.

Global-standard practice

Similar facilities are already in place at major hubs in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia. Delhi’s rollout aligns India’s busiest airport with international best practices.

What about Indian nationals and OCIs?

The new E-Arrival Card applies to foreign nationals. Indian citizens and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders already have access to the Fast Track Immigration–Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), launched in June 2024.

Related Topics:
indiaIndia UAE travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is shifting its Cheque Truncation System (CTS): Here's what it means

NRIs in UAE: Cheques in India to clear quicker soon

2m read
Dubai International Airport handles millions of bags every year, yet only two out of every 1,000 go missing. The secret lies in a vast underground system working around the clock to keep luggage moving.

Inside DXB’s 140km baggage maze few ever see

7m read
Will tropical storm near India hit UAE this week?

Will tropical storm near India hit UAE this week?

2m read
From 1 July, Emirates' premium customers can once again enjoy the airline's signature Chauffeur Drive service (CDS) and airport lounge at its Dubai hub with the restart of these services following a full health and safety review. Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Dubai airports tighten security with new system

2m read