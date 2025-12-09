DreamFolks expands global reach with strategic acquisition of Dubai's 'Easy to Travel'

Wide travel and finance partnerships help the company distribute premium airport services
New Delhi: DreamFolks Services Limited, India’s largest travel and lifestyle experiences company, announces the acquisition of a 60% stake in Easy to Travel (ETT), a Dubai-based airport services distribution platform with a strong global footprint. This strategic investment accelerates DreamFolks’ expansion into international markets and advances its vision of building a seamless, globally integrated mobility ecosystem.
Easy to Travel operates one of the largest airport ancillary networks, covering 120 countries, more than 500 airports, and over 1,200 service points. Its portfolio includes lounge access, fast track, meet and assist, buggy transfers, delay care, and global eSIM services. With strong partnerships across OTAs, GDSs, airlines, banks, fintechs, travel agencies, and marketplaces, the company supports wide distribution of premium airport services.
The acquisition brings in the expertise of Alexej Boiko and Oleksii Tkachenko, founders of ETT and earlier creators of ETS International, a German travel tech group with a 24 year legacy. Their experience and European market depth give DreamFolks access to a long standing record of delivering travel solutions to thousands of B2B partners, adding significant industry knowledge to the company.
Integrating ETT’s global network and API led technology stack has strengthened DreamFolks’ digital delivery capabilities. With a new strategic base in Dubai, the company is now better positioned to expand its international reach and serve partners with greater operational efficiency.
Commenting on the acquisition, Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director, DreamFolks, said: “This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in DreamFolks’ global growth journey. ETT brings with it a well-established international network and a robust technology-driven distribution platform. These strengths complement our capabilities and support our vision of building a global experience platform. With their Dubai presence and diversified channels, we are now better placed to deliver seamless and premium experiences to our enterprise partners and customers.”
Alexej Boiko, Founder & CEO of Easy to Travel, added: “Becoming part of DreamFolks marks an exciting new chapter for us. We have spent years building a wide global network and a scalable technology-led distribution platform rooted in reliability and innovation. DreamFolks’ leadership and market dominance offer the ideal environment to accelerate our next phase of growth. By combining our European travel tech heritage with DreamFolks’ scale, we can deliver a more connected and integrated experience to travellers.”
Oleksii Tkachenko, Co-Founder of Easy to Travel, stated: “Our mission has always been to bring the world of travel comfort forward through digital channels. Joining DreamFolks enables us to scale our API first solutions and products like Delay Care to a wider global audience. This partnership positions us to redefine how airport services are distributed and accessed.”
The alignment advances DreamFolks’ technology led travel strategy while unlocking synergies through ETT’s partnerships with Amadeus, Sabre, Emirates and Turkish Airlines.
Shekhar Sood: Chief Financial Officer, Dreamfolks Services Limited
Vibhor Jain: Investor Relations,Dreamfolks Services Limited
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox