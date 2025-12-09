DreamFolks expands global reach with strategic acquisition of Dubai's 'Easy to Travel'

Commenting on the acquisition, Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director, DreamFolks, said: “This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in DreamFolks’ global growth journey. ETT brings with it a well-established international network and a robust technology-driven distribution platform. These strengths complement our capabilities and support our vision of building a global experience platform. With their Dubai presence and diversified channels, we are now better placed to deliver seamless and premium experiences to our enterprise partners and customers.”