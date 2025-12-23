Jemimah Rodrigues appointed as captain of Delhi Capitals

In Delhi Capitals colours, Rodrigues has played 27 WPL matches, scoring 507 runs
Dubai: Delhi Capitals on Tuesday confirmed India’s star batter Jemimah Rodrigues as their captain ahead of the 2026 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
A key figure in the franchise since the inaugural edition — when she was Delhi Capitals’ first pick at the auction — the 25-year-old recently played a decisive role in India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup triumph. Her sensational unbeaten 127 guided India to a record-breaking chase of 339 against Australia in the semi-final, once again showcasing her ability to deliver on the biggest stage.
In Delhi Capitals colours, Rodrigues has played 27 WPL matches, scoring 507 runs at a strike rate of 139.67, and has featured in all three finals across the league’s three seasons, according to a DC press release. Renowned for her energy and intensity, she has been a constant livewire on the field, endearing herself to fans with her enthusiasm, joy, and infectious smile.
Parth Jindal, Co-owner of Delhi Capitals and Founder of JSW Sports, said, “Jemimah has been with us since day one, and it was only a matter of time before she took on the captaincy. Along with her performances on the field, her positivity and boundless energy make her a hugely popular figure in the dressing room. I am confident she will lead the team brilliantly. Her innings against Australia in the World Cup semi-final was truly special, and we are extremely proud to have her not only represent but now lead Delhi Capitals. I wish her the very best as she begins this new chapter, and I believe she can help us go all the way after three consecutive finals.”
Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman and Co-owner of Delhi Capitals, echoed those sentiments, saying, “We are delighted to appoint Jemimah as captain for the WPL. She was the first name in our squad when the league began and truly represents the values of Delhi Capitals. Having played in all three finals, she has been central to our journey, and we are confident she can take us that final step forward.”
“Her vibrant personality, endless energy, and natural ability to connect with her teammates make her a natural leader. She has our complete backing, as well as that of the coaching staff, and I am confident she will continue to achieve great success in this role,” he added.
Speaking on her appointment, Rodrigues said, “It is a huge honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals. I am incredibly grateful to the owners and support staff for trusting me with this responsibility. This has been a dream year for me and my family — winning the World Cup and now leading a franchise that has been very close to my heart since the first WPL season. Over the last three years, I’ve learnt so much and shared some of my most special moments with this team.”
