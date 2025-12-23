Jemimah Rodrigues appointed as captain of Delhi Capitals

Parth Jindal, Co-owner of Delhi Capitals and Founder of JSW Sports, said, “Jemimah has been with us since day one, and it was only a matter of time before she took on the captaincy. Along with her performances on the field, her positivity and boundless energy make her a hugely popular figure in the dressing room. I am confident she will lead the team brilliantly. Her innings against Australia in the World Cup semi-final was truly special, and we are extremely proud to have her not only represent but now lead Delhi Capitals. I wish her the very best as she begins this new chapter, and I believe she can help us go all the way after three consecutive finals.”