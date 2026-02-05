Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll star as RCB emerge WPL champions for second time

The pair continued to build momentum, taking Delhi to 113/2 after 12 overs. Rodrigues brought up her half-century in just 32 balls during the 15th over, the second-fastest fifty in WPL playoffs history, behind Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 29-ball effort last season. She also became only the third player to score a fifty in a WPL final, after Harmanpreet Kaur and Sciver-Brunt.

In the final at Vadodara, RCB produced a stunning batting display to chase down a daunting target of 204, getting the job done in 19.4 overs. This was highest successful chase in WPL history. After the early loss of opener Grace Harris for nine, Voll joined Mandhana and the duo completely took control of the chase. Their second-wicket stand of 165 runs proved decisive.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.