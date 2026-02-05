Best friends Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues face off in WPL final today

RCB have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround this season. They became the first team in WPL history to win their opening five matches, setting the tone for a dominant campaign. Delhi, meanwhile, have once again shown consistency and resilience, determined to finally go one step further.

RCB will be aiming to draw level with Mumbai Indians as the most successful team in WPL history, while Delhi Capitals will be desperate to end their agonising run of near-misses. DC have finished runners-up in all three previous editions and are chasing their maiden title after three consecutive final defeats.

“In the last three or four months, I think I’ve grown the most — especially in the last month as a captain,” Jemimah said. “The best part about captaincy is that I’ve thought less about myself and more about the team. That took a lot of pressure off me and gave me the space to not overthink my own game.”

“Yeah, it was very important. Six days of just thinking about cricket — who’s going to come, what’s going to happen — it can get a bit much. Going away for the first two or three days really helped. We had a lot of back-to-back games early on, so the break was good for all of us,” Mandhana said at the pre-final press conference.

RCB last played on January 29 before heading to Goa for a short break. The players relaxed in their own ways — some partied, some soaked up the sun, some played golf, while others, including Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav, danced. Mandhana took in the downtime alongside replacement players Arundhati Reddy and Sayali Satghare, who joined the squad in place of Ellyse Perry.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.