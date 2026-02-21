India clinch T20I series after hard-fought win over Australia

The result gives India lead in the multi-format series, with three ODIs and a one-off Test still to come.

With Australia reeling at 143 for 9, Deepti Sharma delivered a calm final over, conceding just five runs to seal the win as the hosts finished on 150 for 9.

But India chipped away at regular intervals. Captain Sophie Molineux was trapped lbw, and the middle order faltered under pressure. Grace Harris fell in unusual fashion, hit-wicket, while Patil returned to dismiss Annabel Sutherland at a key moment.

Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner tried to rebuild. Gardner led the resistance with a fighting 57, striking five boundaries and a six to keep hopes alive.

Australia’s chase never truly settled. Beth Mooney fell early to Renuka Singh, setting the tone. Soon after, Patil struck again to remove Georgia Voll, thanks to a sharp catch in the deep.

A brisk 18 from seven balls by Richa Ghosh added valuable late runs, even as wickets fell in the final over. India finished with what looked like a competitive total on a surface offering some help to the bowlers.

She was well supported by Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored a composed 59 from 46 deliveries. The pair stitched together a crucial 121-run stand that shifted the momentum firmly in India’s favour. Mandhana fell 18 runs short of a century, but her knock ensured India had a strong base.

India began positively after being put in to bat, but lost Shafali Verma early for 7. Mandhana, however, looked in complete control. She found the gaps with ease and kept the scoreboard moving.

The star of the night was Smriti Mandhana, whose fluent 82 off 55 balls laid the foundation for India’s total. With the ball, Shree Charani and Shreyanka Patil claimed three wickets each to keep Australia in check.

India produced a composed all-round display to defeat Australia by 17 runs in a gripping contest at the Adelaide Oval. Defending 159, the visitors held their nerve in the closing stages to seal the T20I leg of the multi-format series in game three.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.