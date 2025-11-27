GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Jemimah Rodrigues to miss WBBL season to support Smirti Mandhana

Jemimah had flown back to India a few days earlier to attend Mandhana’s wedding

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Smriti Mandhana (R) and Jemimah Rodrigues run between the wickets during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025.
India's Smriti Mandhana (R) and Jemimah Rodrigues run between the wickets during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: With several developments unfolding in Indian star cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s personal life, her close friend and teammate Jemimah Rodrigues has chosen to sit out the remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia to stay by Mandhana’s side.

Jemimah had flown back to India a few days earlier to attend Mandhana’s wedding and was due to return to complete her WBBL commitments with Brisbane Heat. However, Mandhana’s father fell ill on the eve of the ceremony, forcing the wedding to be postponed. Jemimah then decided to remain in India to support her friend.

Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson acknowledged fans’ disappointment at losing Rodrigues — this year’s top international draft pick and in her second stint with the club — but stressed that the franchise prioritised her wellbeing.

Difficult times

“It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India. The Heat club wishes her and Smriti Mandhana’s family all the best for the future,” Svenson said in a statement.

He added that Jemimah had expressed her regret at not returning and had thanked the club and fans for their understanding. She has also been in touch with the players, wishing them well for the rest of the tournament.

In its official statement, Brisbane Heat confirmed that they had agreed to release Rodrigues from the remainder of the season. “Rodrigues returned to India after the Heat’s match against the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago for a pre-arranged commitment related to Mandhana’s wedding. The celebrations were postponed due to a health issue with Mandhana’s father,” the statement said. The club agreed to her request to stay back, meaning she will miss the final four games of the season.

Jemimah recently played a crucial role in India’s maiden Women’s World Cup triumph, scoring an unbeaten century in the semi-final against seven-time champions Australia as India successfully chased a target of over 300 runs.

Svenson reiterated that it had been a difficult period for Jemimah, but the Heat fully supported her decision. Rodrigues had been the club’s No 1 pick in this year’s International Player draft.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.

How Smriti Mandhana gave Indian women right to choose

3m read
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.

Has Smriti Mandhana unfollowed Palash on social media?

2m read
India's Jemimah Rodrigues (C) gestures as she celebrates the team's win at the end of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Australia.

Tendulkar, Ganguly hail India women’s epic win

2m read
India's Jemimah Rodrigues (C) gestures as she celebrates the team's win at the end of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Australia.

India beat Australia to enter women’s World Cup final

3m read