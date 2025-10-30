GOLD/FOREX
Meet Jemimah Rodrigues who scored 127, played hockey, and wins hearts with her music

Jemimah Rodrigues scores 127 as India script historic run chase to reach World Cup final

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
India's Jemimah Rodrigues reacts as she celebrates her team's win at the end of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025.
India’s record breaking run chase against Australia in the 2025 Women’s World Cup semi final will forever be remembered for one name, Jemimah Rodrigues. The 25 year old all-rounder remained unbeaten on 127, guiding India to a stunning victory and sealing a place in the World Cup final. This has to be regarded as one of the greatest knocks in the Women's cricket. But Jemimah’s story goes far beyond that unforgettable night. She is not only a match winner with the bat but a multi talented star who shines in everything she touches, from sports to music. She is a true all-rounder.

A gifted all-round athlete

Before cricket became her calling, Jemimah was already excelling in several sports. She represented Maharashtra in under 17 field hockey and also played basketball and football at school. The agility, balance, and coordination she developed through these games shaped her into a naturally gifted all rounder who could adapt, compete, and thrive in any sport she chose.

At just 13, Jemimah earned a place in the under 19 state cricket team. Four years later, she smashed a double century in a domestic one day match, becoming only the second Indian woman to achieve the feat. Since making her international debut in 2018, she has grown into one of India’s most dependable batters and fiercest competitors. Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, nurtured her dream of becoming a cricketer, and today, at 25, Jemimah stands as one of the brightest stars in women’s cricket.

The performer with a melody in her heart

Away from the cricket field, Jemimah’s world is filled with music. A gifted singer and guitarist, she often lifts the mood in the dressing room with her impromptu jam sessions and heartfelt songs. Her cheerful spirit, humility, and positive energy have made her one of the most loved personalities in women’s cricket.

Her Instagram offers a glimpse into this creative side, featuring beautiful renditions where she sings and plays guitar with effortless charm. She has also showcased her dancing skills to the world, both on and off the field.

A global face of Indian cricket

Jemimah’s cricketing brilliance has taken her across continents. She represents Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League, Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, and recently joined Brisbane Heat in the WBBL.

Jemimah Rodrigues is the modern face of Indian sport, an athlete who blends power with poise, skill with song, and courage with joy. Whether she is strumming her guitar or timing a perfect cover drive, she embodies the true spirit of an all rounder. Her unbeaten 127 will forever be etched in cricket history, but it is her charm, resilience, and versatility that truly make her unforgettable.

Now, as India prepares to face South Africa in the Women’s World Cup final, the entire nation waits with hope and excitement. Can Jemimah do it again and lead India to their first ever ODI World Cup triumph? All eyes are on her, the girl with a bat in one hand and music in her heart.

