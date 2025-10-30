Meet Jemimah Rodrigues who scored 127, played hockey, and wins hearts with her music

India’s record breaking run chase against Australia in the 2025 Women’s World Cup semi final will forever be remembered for one name, Jemimah Rodrigues. The 25 year old all-rounder remained unbeaten on 127, guiding India to a stunning victory and sealing a place in the World Cup final. This has to be regarded as one of the greatest knocks in the Women's cricket. But Jemimah’s story goes far beyond that unforgettable night. She is not only a match winner with the bat but a multi talented star who shines in everything she touches, from sports to music. She is a true all-rounder.