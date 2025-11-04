Meet the world’s richest women cricketers

Dubai: As the world celebrates India’s historic maiden title win over South Africa in the Women’s World Cup, Gulf News takes a closer look at some of the most successful women cricketers — those who have not only made their mark on the field but have also built impressive fortunes off it. From trailblazers like Ellyse Perry to icons such as Mithali Raj, these athletes have transformed cricket into a platform for empowerment, influence, and wealth.

Ellyse Perry stands as one of the most celebrated figures in women’s cricket. Representing Australia for over a decade, the 35-year-old all-rounder is widely regarded as the wealthiest female cricketer in the world. Perry made history as the youngest Australian to play international cricket and the first athlete from her country to appear in both the cricket and football World Cups. She currently features for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL, continuing to elevate women’s cricket globally through her stellar performances and influence.

A legend of Indian cricket, Mithali Raj’s career has spanned over two decades. The former captain is the second-most capped player in ODI history and the first woman to surpass 6,000 ODI runs. With 49 half-centuries — including a record seven consecutive fifties — Raj remains one of the most technically gifted batters ever. Since retiring, she has taken on a mentoring role with the Gujarat Giants in the WPL, inspiring future generations of cricketers.

India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has become a global face of women’s cricket. Known for her elegant stroke play and fearless approach, she continues to be a key player for both India and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL. In the 2023 WPL auction, Mandhana became the league’s highest-paid player with a Rs34 million contract. Her income streams include match fees, endorsements, and business ventures — making her one of the richest and most marketable female cricketers in the world.

