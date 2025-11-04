Meet the world’s richest women cricketers

From Ellyse to Mithali to Harmanpreet, a look at star players who have made it big
Dubai: As the world celebrates India’s historic maiden title win over South Africa in the Women’s World Cup, Gulf News takes a closer look at some of the most successful women cricketers — those who have not only made their mark on the field but have also built impressive fortunes off it. From trailblazers like Ellyse Perry to icons such as Mithali Raj, these athletes have transformed cricket into a platform for empowerment, influence, and wealth.
Ellyse Perry stands as one of the most celebrated figures in women’s cricket. Representing Australia for over a decade, the 35-year-old all-rounder is widely regarded as the wealthiest female cricketer in the world. Perry made history as the youngest Australian to play international cricket and the first athlete from her country to appear in both the cricket and football World Cups. She currently features for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL, continuing to elevate women’s cricket globally through her stellar performances and influence.
Former Australian captain Meg Lanning is among the most respected names in modern cricket. A prolific top-order batter, she has led Australia to multiple World Cup victories and played for teams including the Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Delhi Capitals, and Oval Invincibles. Lanning’s leadership, consistency, and global appeal have made her one of the sport’s most successful and wealthiest players.
A legend of Indian cricket, Mithali Raj’s career has spanned over two decades. The former captain is the second-most capped player in ODI history and the first woman to surpass 6,000 ODI runs. With 49 half-centuries — including a record seven consecutive fifties — Raj remains one of the most technically gifted batters ever. Since retiring, she has taken on a mentoring role with the Gujarat Giants in the WPL, inspiring future generations of cricketers.
India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has become a global face of women’s cricket. Known for her elegant stroke play and fearless approach, she continues to be a key player for both India and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL. In the 2023 WPL auction, Mandhana became the league’s highest-paid player with a Rs34 million contract. Her income streams include match fees, endorsements, and business ventures — making her one of the richest and most marketable female cricketers in the world.
India’s all-format captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, rose from the bylanes of Moga, Punjab, to become a global powerhouse. Known for her explosive batting and leadership, she was the first Indian — male or female — to sign with a foreign T20 league, joining Sydney Thunder in the WBBL. Harmanpreet’s journey embodies resilience, innovation, and excellence in women’s cricket.
Former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor enjoyed a distinguished 13-year international career, featuring in 10 Tests, 126 ODIs, and 90 T20Is. Following retirement, she broke barriers by joining Sussex’s men’s coaching staff in 2021, becoming the first woman to do so. Taylor continues to inspire as both a coach and advocate for mental health awareness in sports.
Once a fast-bowling sensation for Australia, Holly Ferling transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting after retiring. Representing Australia between 2013 and 2016, she now works as a sports presenter for major networks including Seven, ABC, and Fox Sports — cementing her place as one of cricket’s leading voices off the field.
A former England international, Isa Guha has carved out an exceptional second career as a broadcaster. Working with Sky Sports, Fox TV, Star Sports, and the BBC, she’s one of the most recognised commentators in world cricket. In 2021—22, she ranked among the BBC’s highest-paid presenters, underlining her influence in global sports media.
Sana Mir captained Pakistan for over 15 years, becoming one of the most successful and respected figures in women’s cricket. Since retiring in 2020, she has built a thriving career as a commentator and presenter, even serving as an ambassador for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2024.
South African all-rounder Dane van Niekerk’s income largely comes from her central contract with Cricket South Africa and appearances in leagues such as the WPL (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and The Hundred (Oval Invincibles). Her impact as both player and leader continues to resonate across global women’s cricket.
A pace bowling legend, Jhulan Goswami’s illustrious career earned her immense respect and an estimated net worth of Rs8 crore. Post-retirement, she remains active in cricket through the Legends League and her work with Air India. Goswami’s legacy as one of India’s greatest fast bowlers remains unmatched.
At just 21, Shafali Verma has already made a name as one of the most explosive batters in world cricket. She represents Delhi Capitals in the WPL, earning Rs20 million annually, alongside multiple brand endorsements. Her fearless batting and youthful energy symbolise the future of Indian women’s cricket.
