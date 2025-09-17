Passport stamps are being replaced with fingerprints and facial scans
Dubai: If you live in the UAE and plan to travel to Europe, big changes are coming to the way non-EU nationals enter and exit European countries. The new Entry/Exit System (EES) will begin operations on October 12, 2025, with European countries introducing it gradually at their external borders. Full implementation is expected by April 10, 2026.
The Entry/Exit System (EES) will be deployed across the external borders of 29 European countries over six months. The system will be phased in, starting with the collection of biometric data such as facial images and fingerprints.
This means that biometric collection will not take place at every border immediately, and travellers’ information may not yet be registered in the system during the early phase. For now, passports will continue to be stamped as usual.
The EES affects non-EU nationals, including UAE residents and expats travelling for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period. This applies whether you need a short-stay visa or are visa-exempt.
When you travel, your passport data and personal information will be collected, along with your entry and exit dates, and stored electronically. This is meant to make border crossings more efficient.
The system will also record overstays and refused entries, meaning authorities will be able to identify anyone exceeding their permitted stay.
For most non-EU nationals, the system will:
Provide accurate information on the maximum duration of authorised stays.
Replace the need for manual passport stamping (with some exceptions).
Help reduce waiting times in queues by enabling automated border controls where available.
The EES will also make it easier to identify:
Travellers who overstay.
Those using false identities or passports.
Individuals without the right to enter.
European countries may further automate their border procedures. This would allow non-EU nationals to use self-service systems, where available, to:
Register when crossing the border.
Check if their data is recorded in the EES.
Upload biometric data for later verification by a border officer.
After completing the self-service step, travellers move to a border control lane where officers will already have their information, including identity confirmation and remaining authorised stay duration.
Automation aims to speed up checks and reduce queues by replacing manual processes.
If you arrive at a European border crossing for the first time after October 12, 2025, you will need to provide your personal data. Border officers will take your fingerprints or a facial photo, which will be saved in a digital file.
This process may be faster if you pre-register your details using:
Self-service equipment at the border, if available.
A mobile application, if provided by the country you are entering or leaving.
In both cases, you will still meet with a passport control officer.
On subsequent trips
If you’ve already travelled since the EES was introduced, your data (fingerprints and photo) will be in the system. Border officers will only need to verify it, which should save time.
In rare cases, you may be asked to provide your data again. If you hold a biometric passport, you may also benefit from quicker entry using self-service systems.
The EES does not apply to:
Nationals of European countries using the EES, as well as Cyprus and Ireland.
Non-EU nationals with residence cards linked to an EU national.
Non-EU nationals with residence permits or cards linked to another non-EU national with EU-wide travel rights.
Non-EU nationals travelling for intra-corporate transfers, studies, research, training, voluntary service, exchanges, or au-pairing.
Holders of residence permits and long-stay visas.
Individuals exempt from border checks or with special privileges, such as diplomats or heads of state. Diplomats on short stays may be exempt under certain conditions.
There are more categories, more detailed list can be found on the official EES site - https://travel-europe.europa.eu/ees/to-whom-does-ees-not-apply#ees-does-not-apply-to
