9 Schengen countries UAE travellers can apply for affordable visas

Save on your Europe trip: Which Schengen country has the lowest application costs?

9 Schengen countries UAE travellers can apply for affordable visas
Dubai: For UAE residents planning European holidays, the Schengen visa is the golden ticket—allowing travel across 29 countries with just one stamp.

The base visa fee is €90 (about Dh380) for adults, fixed across all Schengen states. But what most applicants don’t realise: the service fees vary depending on the embassy you apply through. These extras can make one country’s visa nearly Dh200 cheaper than another.

In other words, choosing the right embassy isn’t just paperwork—it could save you enough for a dinner in Paris or a gondola ride in Venice.

Breakdown: Country-by-Country

Based on publicly available data and embassy fee disclosures, here’s a combined ranking of common Schengen states by affordability for UAE applicants:

Note: These are approximate costs, combining the fixed €90 visa fee with average service charges. Final amounts may vary depending on exchange rates, local service providers, and application timing. Always check the official embassy or visa center website for the most up-to-date fees.

1. Germany

  • Visa fee: €90 (Dh380)

  • Average service fee: Dh150

  • Total cost: Dh530
    Germany consistently offers one of the lowest overall costs, making it a top choice for budget-conscious travellers.

2. Italy

  • Visa fee: €90 (Dh380)

  • Service fee: Dh40

  • Total cost: Dh420
    Easily one of the cheapest embassies in the UAE for Schengen visas—ideal for travellers who want to minimise application expenses.

3. Sweden

  • Visa fee: €90 (Dh380)

  • Service fee: Dh40

  • Total cost: Dh420
    Low service charges keep Sweden highly competitive, often a hidden gem for UAE-based applicants.

4. France, Austria

  • Visa fee: €90 (Dh380)

  • Average service fee: Dh100–Dh170

  • Total cost: Dh480–Dh550
    Both remain popular with UAE residents thanks to relatively low service fees and good appointment availability.

5. Netherlands

  • Visa fee: €90 (Dh380)

  • Service fee: Dh110

  • Total cost: Dh490
    Though pricier than Italy or Sweden, still cheaper than Switzerland or Portugal.

6. Belgium

  • Visa fee: €90 (Dh380)

  • Service fee: Dh110-Dh160

  • Total cost: Dh490–540

7. Switzerland

  • Visa fee: €90 (Dh380)

  • Average service fee: Dh130-Dh170

  • Total cost: Dh510–Dh550

8. Portugal

  • Visa fee: €90 (Dh380)

  • Average service fee: Dh140-Dh200

  • Total cost: Dh520–Dh580
    Service fees here can sometimes match the visa cost itself, making it one of the priciest choices for UAE residents.

Tips for UAE travellers?

  • Apply via cheaper embassies (Italy, Germany, Sweden) if they fit your travel plans.

  • Plan your first entry carefully—the visa must generally be applied for through the country you’ll enter first or spend most time in.

  • Avoid paying extra for unnecessary add-ons like premium lounges or SMS notifications unless you genuinely need them.

  • Check appointment availability early; cheaper embassies may have longer waiting times.

  • Keep exchange rates in mind: you’ll pay in dirhams, so small fluctuations can affect final costs.

Why this matters

For UAE travellers, the difference between applying through Italy or Portugal can mean saving nearly Dh200 per person. For families or frequent flyers, those savings add up quickly.

With Dubai and Abu Dhabi serving as gateways to Europe, a little embassy strategy can make your Schengen visa not only smoother—but also significantly cheaper.

