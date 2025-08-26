Total cost: Dh420 Easily one of the cheapest embassies in the UAE for Schengen visas—ideal for travellers who want to minimise application expenses.

Note: These are approximate costs, combining the fixed €90 visa fee with average service charges. Final amounts may vary depending on exchange rates, local service providers, and application timing. Always check the official embassy or visa center website for the most up-to-date fees.

In other words, choosing the right embassy isn’t just paperwork—it could save you enough for a dinner in Paris or a gondola ride in Venice.

The base visa fee is €90 (about Dh380) for adults, fixed across all Schengen states. But what most applicants don’t realise: the service fees vary depending on the embassy you apply through. These extras can make one country’s visa nearly Dh200 cheaper than another.

Total cost: Dh520–Dh580 Service fees here can sometimes match the visa cost itself, making it one of the priciest choices for UAE residents.

With Dubai and Abu Dhabi serving as gateways to Europe, a little embassy strategy can make your Schengen visa not only smoother—but also significantly cheaper.

For UAE travellers, the difference between applying through Italy or Portugal can mean saving nearly Dh200 per person. For families or frequent flyers, those savings add up quickly.

Plan your first entry carefully—the visa must generally be applied for through the country you’ll enter first or spend most time in.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.