For those hoping their travel agent might know of a workaround, there's more disappointing news: "By Schengen law, it's not permitted to fast track," she confirmed. No expedited options exist, regardless of what anyone promises.

The consequences of trying to circumvent the rules could prove costly. "There is a Schengen law in place which says you need to apply to the country that you're traveling to or where you're going to be staying the maximum number of days," Billimoria explained. "They take this rule very strictly. If you don't, there is a chance of a refusal."

Her advice to applicants is unequivocal: "Please first decide where you're going and please apply to the Schengen country where you're supposed to be traveling to. Please do not come to us and say anything will do. There is no such thing as anything."

This behavioural shift has created new seasonal peaks. For December particularly, Nordic destinations are experiencing surging demand. "A lot of the Nordics come into play, because people go for the Northern Lights. Finland especially, I see a jump in that period,” she added.

The reasoning is both practical and financial. "It's also very busy in Europe when you go in summer and everything is far more expensive, far more crowded, far more difficult to maneuver. So, a lot of people prefer traveling off the peak."

The fact that she continues to hear about such schemes suggests they remain a persistent threat. "I still keep hearing it off and on, that means it's definitely there," she noted.

"We would advise that people not go to unscrupulous agents," she cautioned. "The appointments are the prerogative of an embassy... Don't fall for fraud, is all we are saying."

