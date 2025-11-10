Winter travel shifts away from summer peak as Finland, Nordic destinations demand surges
Dubai: UAE residents attempting to game the Schengen visa system by applying through less popular European countries are being warned they could face outright rejection—not faster processing.
In a stark message to travellers seeking shortcuts, Monaz Billimoria, Regional Head UAE, VFS Global, has dismissed what she calls a persistent and dangerous myth in the travel community.
"Not true. Not true at all," said Monaz Billimoria emphatically when asked whether applying through smaller Schengen nations like Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, or Malta might expedite visa processing.
Her advice to applicants is unequivocal: "Please first decide where you're going and please apply to the Schengen country where you're supposed to be traveling to. Please do not come to us and say anything will do. There is no such thing as anything."
The consequences of trying to circumvent the rules could prove costly. "There is a Schengen law in place which says you need to apply to the country that you're traveling to or where you're going to be staying the maximum number of days," Billimoria explained. "They take this rule very strictly. If you don't, there is a chance of a refusal."
For those hoping their travel agent might know of a workaround, there's more disappointing news: "By Schengen law, it's not permitted to fast track," she confirmed. No expedited options exist, regardless of what anyone promises.
Beyond the visa mechanics, the interview revealed a fundamental shift in how UAE residents’ approach European travel—one that's reshaping booking patterns across the industry.
"One important trend is that people have changed the mindset of traveling only in summer. A lot of them travel actually pre-summer and in autumn and winter," Billimoria noted.
The reasoning is both practical and financial. "It's also very busy in Europe when you go in summer and everything is far more expensive, far more crowded, far more difficult to maneuver. So, a lot of people prefer traveling off the peak."
This behavioural shift has created new seasonal peaks. For December particularly, Nordic destinations are experiencing surging demand. "A lot of the Nordics come into play, because people go for the Northern Lights. Finland especially, I see a jump in that period,” she added.
For those frustrated with Schengen appointment availability, the UK offers a stark contrast in accessibility and predictability.
"The UK will always have an appointment available within five working days. That is the stipulation," Billimoria explained, highlighting the guaranteed turnaround that makes UK applications significantly less stressful.
Despite—or perhaps because of—this ease of access, UK visa demand from the UAE continues its upward trajectory, "growing at between the five and 10 per cent mark" annually.
Billimoria issued an urgent warning about unscrupulous agents exploiting desperate travellers with promises too good to be true.
"We would advise that people not go to unscrupulous agents," she cautioned. "The appointments are the prerogative of an embassy... Don't fall for fraud, is all we are saying."
The fact that she continues to hear about such schemes suggests they remain a persistent threat. "I still keep hearing it off and on, that means it's definitely there," she noted.
These fraudsters typically promise guaranteed appointments or expedited processing for additional fees—services that simply don't exist within the legitimate Schengen visa framework.
For UAE residents navigating the Schengen system, Billimoria's interview offers a clear roadmap stripped of myths and shortcuts:
Apply to the right country. Use the Schengen calculator rules: apply to your main destination, or if staying equal days in multiple countries, apply to your first port of entry. No exceptions.
Forget fast-tracking. It doesn't exist. Anyone promising it is either misinformed or fraudulent.
Consider off-peak travel. Winter and autumn offer better availability, lower costs, and fewer crowds than the traditional summer rush.
For guaranteed availability, consider the UK. With appointments available within five working days, it removes the uncertainty plaguing Schengen applications.
Avoid third-party "fixers." Only apply through official channels—VFS Global centres or embassy websites directly.
