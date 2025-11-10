GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Trying to game Schengen Visas? UAE travellers risk rejection with 'small country' trick

Winter travel shifts away from summer peak as Finland, Nordic destinations demand surges

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
There are no shortcuts in the Schengen system. The sooner applicants accept that reality and work within the rules, the better their chances of securing that European getaway.
There are no shortcuts in the Schengen system. The sooner applicants accept that reality and work within the rules, the better their chances of securing that European getaway.
Shutterstock

Dubai: UAE residents attempting to game the Schengen visa system by applying through less popular European countries are being warned they could face outright rejection—not faster processing.

In a stark message to travellers seeking shortcuts, Monaz Billimoria, Regional Head UAE, VFS Global, has dismissed what she calls a persistent and dangerous myth in the travel community.

‘Small country’ myth debunked

"Not true. Not true at all," said Monaz Billimoria emphatically when asked whether applying through smaller Schengen nations like Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, or Malta might expedite visa processing.

Her advice to applicants is unequivocal: "Please first decide where you're going and please apply to the Schengen country where you're supposed to be traveling to. Please do not come to us and say anything will do. There is no such thing as anything."

The consequences of trying to circumvent the rules could prove costly. "There is a Schengen law in place which says you need to apply to the country that you're traveling to or where you're going to be staying the maximum number of days," Billimoria explained. "They take this rule very strictly. If you don't, there is a chance of a refusal."

For those hoping their travel agent might know of a workaround, there's more disappointing news: "By Schengen law, it's not permitted to fast track," she confirmed. No expedited options exist, regardless of what anyone promises.

UAE travellers ditch summer for off-peak Europe

Beyond the visa mechanics, the interview revealed a fundamental shift in how UAE residents’ approach European travel—one that's reshaping booking patterns across the industry.

"One important trend is that people have changed the mindset of traveling only in summer. A lot of them travel actually pre-summer and in autumn and winter," Billimoria noted.

The reasoning is both practical and financial. "It's also very busy in Europe when you go in summer and everything is far more expensive, far more crowded, far more difficult to maneuver. So, a lot of people prefer traveling off the peak."

This behavioural shift has created new seasonal peaks. For December particularly, Nordic destinations are experiencing surging demand. "A lot of the Nordics come into play, because people go for the Northern Lights. Finland especially, I see a jump in that period,” she added.

UK remains hassle-free

For those frustrated with Schengen appointment availability, the UK offers a stark contrast in accessibility and predictability.

"The UK will always have an appointment available within five working days. That is the stipulation," Billimoria explained, highlighting the guaranteed turnaround that makes UK applications significantly less stressful.

Despite—or perhaps because of—this ease of access, UK visa demand from the UAE continues its upward trajectory, "growing at between the five and 10 per cent mark" annually.

Fraudulent agents still operating

Billimoria issued an urgent warning about unscrupulous agents exploiting desperate travellers with promises too good to be true.

"We would advise that people not go to unscrupulous agents," she cautioned. "The appointments are the prerogative of an embassy... Don't fall for fraud, is all we are saying."

The fact that she continues to hear about such schemes suggests they remain a persistent threat. "I still keep hearing it off and on, that means it's definitely there," she noted.

These fraudsters typically promise guaranteed appointments or expedited processing for additional fees—services that simply don't exist within the legitimate Schengen visa framework.

What actually works

For UAE residents navigating the Schengen system, Billimoria's interview offers a clear roadmap stripped of myths and shortcuts:

Apply to the right country. Use the Schengen calculator rules: apply to your main destination, or if staying equal days in multiple countries, apply to your first port of entry. No exceptions.

Forget fast-tracking. It doesn't exist. Anyone promising it is either misinformed or fraudulent.

Consider off-peak travel. Winter and autumn offer better availability, lower costs, and fewer crowds than the traditional summer rush.

For guaranteed availability, consider the UK. With appointments available within five working days, it removes the uncertainty plaguing Schengen applications.

Avoid third-party "fixers." Only apply through official channels—VFS Global centres or embassy websites directly.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE TravelDubai travelSchengen visa

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

What if the biggest stumbling block isn't your financial proof or travel history, but a single, small photograph?

Is this mistake putting your Schengen Visa at risk?

3m read
UAE winter travel: Schengen visa delays explained

UAE winter travel: Schengen visa delays explained

3m read
Eurowings introduces Premium BIZ Seat on medium-haul flights and expands services to Germany

Cheap UAE - Germany flights to launch for winter break

2m read
UAE visa guide: Avoid scams, fake agents, false claims

UAE visa guide: Avoid scams, fake agents, false claims

3m read