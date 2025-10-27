10 Schengen countries UAE travellers face longest delays for Europe trips

France, Germany, Italy extend Schengen border checks into 2025–26 amid security concerns
Dubai: UAE residents planning trips to Europe over the next year should prepare for more passport checks and longer waits at border crossings across the Schengen Zone.
While visa processing remains steady, travel delays are shifting to European borders as the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES) rolls out alongside reinstated internal checks in several Schengen countries.
Popular destinations such as France, Germany, and Italy have extended their border controls into late 2025 and early 2026, citing security, migration, and public safety concerns.
Here’s what travellers need to know, country by country:
Border checks remain in place until May 11, 2026, covering crossings with Germany and some ports. Authorities say the controls are needed to counter “serious threats to public security,” including potential sabotage and terrorism concerns linked to the ongoing regional tensions with Russia. Travellers entering from neighbouring Schengen countries should expect document checks, even on short land or ferry routes.
Until April 30, 2026, France will continue checks at all its internal borders — air, sea, and land. The government cites persistent terror threats, rising antisemitic incidents, and irregular migration. This means passengers flying or driving into France from nearby Schengen states such as Belgium, Spain, Germany, or Switzerland may face extra screening before entry.
Germany’s internal border controls are extended through March 15, 2026, across its borders with nine countries, including France, Austria, Poland, and the Netherlands. The focus is on combating irregular migration and smuggling networks that have strained the asylum system. Even if you’re arriving from another Schengen country, you may encounter ID checks at airports or land crossings.
Norway, though outside the EU, is part of the Schengen Area and has extended border checks until May 11, 2026. The measure applies mainly to ports with ferry links to other Schengen countries. Travellers from Denmark or Germany by sea should expect passport control, as authorities cite heightened security around critical energy infrastructure.
Controls at Poland’s borders with Germany and Lithuania are in effect until April 4, 2026. The Polish government attributes the move to irregular migration pressures from Belarus and increased illegal crossings into Germany. Those driving across the border could face random inspections or longer wait times, especially during weekends and holidays.
Sweden will maintain internal border checks through May 11, 2026, to address organised crime and persistent threats from extremist groups. Travellers entering Sweden — particularly from Denmark or Germany — should keep passports ready. Even frequent commuters using the Øresund Bridge between Copenhagen and Malmö are being checked more often than before.
Austria’s controls, valid until December 15, 2025, focus on borders with Hungary and Slovenia. The government cites migration-related challenges and security issues stemming from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Expect visible border police and additional questioning when driving or taking trains through these routes.
Italy has reinstated checks on its land border with Slovenia until December 18, 2025, over concerns about illegal migration and smuggling along the Western Balkan route. UAE travellers transiting between Italy and neighbouring Schengen states should allow extra time for inspection at border crossings.
The Netherlands will keep internal checks until December 8, 2025, especially at crossings with Germany and Belgium. The move is aimed at managing high asylum applications and curbing migrant smuggling. Travellers driving between Amsterdam and nearby Schengen cities like Brussels or Cologne may encounter brief passport verification stops.
Slovenia’s border checks with Croatia and Hungary will last until December 21, 2025. Authorities cite organised crime, terrorism risks, and hybrid threats linked to regional instability. Those travelling between Croatia’s Adriatic resorts and Slovenia’s ski towns should anticipate slower crossings, even within the Schengen Zone.
Even though Schengen travel is typically border-free, these countries’ temporary checks mean UAE residents could face document inspections or added screening when moving between European states. Always carry your passport or Emirates ID, even for short internal flights or road trips.
If you’re a UAE national travelling visa-free, remember you can stay in the Schengen Zone for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. That rule still applies, regardless of how many internal borders you cross.
While Schengen principles prohibit internal borders, member states can temporarily reinstate them during serious security threats. Most of these measures date back to 2015 but have been repeatedly extended due to migration trends and heightened geopolitical tensions.
A new Schengen Border Code, in force since mid-2024, gives countries greater flexibility to act during emergencies such as pandemics or mass migration events, and allows them to tighten surveillance or reduce border crossing hours.
Check border control updates for each Schengen country before travelling.
Keep valid ID or passports on hand at all times.
Allow extra travel time when crossing borders within Europe.
With these internal checks now lasting into 2025 and 2026, UAE travellers heading to Europe’s most popular destinations should be ready for longer queues — and a few extra stamps along the way.
