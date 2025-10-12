GOLD/FOREX
New Schengen entry begins: Where UAE travellers see delays in trips to Europe

Starting today, new Entry/Exit System (EES) replaces old passport stamps with biometrics

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Newly installed non-Schengen automatic border control gates are pictured at the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni, Romania, on March 28, 2024.
AFP

Dubai: Starting today, October 12, 2025, Europe begins a major upgrade at its borders. The new Entry/Exit System (EES) simply replaces old passport stamps with digital biometric checks.

For UAE residents and expats heading to Europe, it means more security and better tracking — but also a few longer lines while the system finds its rhythm. If you have a trip planned soon, here’s what’s changing and how to prepare.

What changes from today

Why delays are likely for now

As this is a big system shift, like any rollout, it won’t be seamless at first:

1. First-time biometric registration takes time

Airports like Paris, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam expect longer queues as travellers go through their first facial and fingerprint scan. Processing a first entry could take 10–15 minutes, not counting waiting time. Some travel groups say 45 minutes to an hour is possible in busy periods.

2. Big airports will feel it most

Major hubs such as Munich, Rome, and Barcelona handle thousands of arrivals close together, so queues will likely build up during rush hours.

3. Land borders, ports may take longer to adapt

Airports are first in line for upgrades. Land and sea entry points might still run a mix of manual and digital systems for a while.

4. Staff training and tech issues

Border teams are still adjusting, and technical glitches can’t be ruled out. Not all checkpoints will go live at the same time, so the experience will vary by country.

5. Mismatched data can cause extra checks

If your biometric record doesn’t exactly match what’s stored in your visa or a previous trip, border officers may need to review it manually — which means more waiting.

Schengen visas to take longer?

Not directly. The new checks happen at entry, not during visa processing. Schengen visas are still handled by consulates and visa centres through the existing Visa Information System (VIS).

That said, a few indirect slowdowns are possible:

  • Some applicants might be asked to resubmit or verify biometrics so they align with the new database.

  • Cases flagged for inconsistencies could face extra review.

  • If border systems face backlogs, smaller consulates might feel the ripple effect.

So, while the visa process itself isn’t changing, the border experience could take more time — especially for first-time travellers.

What to expect by country

  • France, Germany, Netherlands: Expect the longest queues, especially in the mornings and evenings when wide-body flights land together.

  • Eastern and smaller Schengen states: Likely to handle the transition more smoothly thanks to lighter traffic.

  • First few months: The biggest delays will occur between now and mid-2026. After that, repeat travellers will move faster as their data stays on file.

  • Travel rush test: Peak travel season will be the real test of how well the system holds up.

How UAE travellers can prepare

  • Arrive early — give yourself extra time for check-in and immigration, especially if it’s your first trip under EES.

  • Carry your visa and ID copies — even if biometric, keep printed backups.

  • Check your passport — if it’s non-UAE, make sure the biometric data matches your visa records.

  • Follow updates — watch for airline alerts and embassy advisories before you fly.

  • Avoid tight connections — allow more time between flights in major hubs.

  • Be patient — this adjustment phase won’t last forever.

Looking ahead?

Once your biometric record is in the system, future entries should be faster.

By April 2026, all Schengen airports, ports, and land borders are expected to be fully digital. Passport stamps will be a thing of the past, replaced by automatic checks that make travel smoother for frequent flyers.

The new EES isn’t meant to make travel harder — just safer and more efficient. For now, expect a few hiccups. Arrive early, stay calm, and give yourself room to breathe. Once the system settles, travelling to Europe from the UAE should be quicker than ever.

