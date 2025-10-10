GOLD/FOREX
UAE issues travel advisory on new EU entry/exit system effective October 12

Measure replaces manual passport stamping and aims to streamline border crossings

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Biometric information will be stored for three years in compliance with EU data protection regulations.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has issued a travel advisory to Emirati citizens ahead of the European Union’s implementation of the new Entry/Exit System (EES), set to take effect on October 12, 2025.

Under the new system, travelers from visa-exempt countries, including Emiratis, will be required to register their passport information and biometric data, comprising a photo and fingerprints, upon their first entry through any EU border point.

The measure replaces manual passport stamping and aims to streamline border crossings, strengthen security, and enhance data accuracy across EU member states.

According to MoFA, the biometric information will be stored for three years in compliance with EU data protection regulations and will not need to be resubmitted unless there are changes or errors in the record.

The ministry urged Emirati travelers to allow additional time during their first entry for the registration process and reminded that holders of diplomatic passports are exempt from the new requirement.

