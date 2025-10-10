Schengen visit: 10 things to know about Europe's new biometric travel rules

New digital Entry/Exit System (EES) kicks in from October 12 for 29 Schengen countries
If you're a travelling to Europe, things are about to change.
From Sunday (October 12, 2025), most countries in the continent covered by the Schengen Treaty will start using the new digital Entry/Exit System (EES), and embracing biometrics.
Here's all you need to know about this change:
From October 12, at least 29 European nations under the Schengen Treaty will start using a new digital Entry/Exit System (EES) that replaces traditional passport stamping with automated biometric checks.
This means: using your facial data and fingerprints alongside a quick passport scan.
The aim: allow visitors to pass through immigration faster while boosting border security, as per Smart Traveller.
Upon entering or leaving the Schengen Area, non-EU travelers will scan their passports and have their fingerprints and facial image captured at border kiosks or automated gates.
This biometric data is stored digitally, recording your entry and exit dates, place, and duration of stay. It speeds up border control and helps monitor the 90-day limit for short visits.
The goal is to make travel easier and borders more secure by reducing waiting times, preventing identity fraud, and ensuring travellers comply with visa and stay limits. The system will eventually fully replace manual passport stamping at all external Schengen borders.
The EES applies to all non-EU nationals traveling to Schengen countries for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period. EU citizens, residents, and holders of long-stay visas or residence permits are generally exempt.
While not absolutely mandatory, biometric passports (those with a chip containing your personal and biometric data) are strongly recommended to use the automated kiosks seamlessly. Travelers without biometric passports will still be processed but may experience longer wait times.
Since most passports are already biometric, travellers can expect faster processing, with less waiting time.
Emirates and Air Arabia have advised passengers to prepare for these new procedures. For UAE residents who require a Schengen visa, fingerprints and facial images are already stored from the visa application, so border checks will be quicker.
The EES launches on October 12, 2025, with a gradual rollout across all Schengen border points. Full implementation is expected by April 10, 2026. During this transition, traditional passport stamping may continue in some places, as per KPMG.
No, physical passport stamps will be phased out and completely replaced with digital records linked to your biometric data.
A: Travellers should ensure thei passports are valid and, if possible, biometric. It’s advisable to arrive at borders earlier than usual during the rollout phase and check airline and government travel advisories for up-to-date instructions.
The EES will be used at all external borders of the Schengen Area, including airports, seaports, and land crossings, connecting all 29 Schengen countries on one system by 2026. It will replace separate manual checks with a unified, biometric-based process.
