ASEAN common visa: Schengen-like destination for tourists in the works

Manila chimes in: The Philippines has reaffirmed its support for a unified ASEAN visa system. In May 2025, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco endorsed the initiative at the Skift Asia Forum in Bangkok, emphasising its potential to boost regional tourism by treating ASEAN as a single destination. She highlighted the tagline “A Destination for Every Dream” and the region’s cultural and natural assets.

90-day common visa: The Thai proposal aimed to simplify intra-regional travel and extend visa validity, potentially up to 90 days across these countries.

30-day tourist visa: The ASEAN Visa Unification program envisions a single visa allowing up to 30 days of travel across all member states with a streamlined online application process (this remains in the planning phase as of August 2025; there’s no confirmed launch date).