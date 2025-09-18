Find out how the 90/180-day rule works and track your allowed days to avoid overstaying
Dubai: If you’re travelling to one (or more) of Europe’s many Schengen countries, there’s a good chance you’ve already heard of what’s commonly referred to as the 90/180-day rule.
This detail can be a little confusing if you are visiting the Schengen Area for the first time. Fortunately, the European Union (EU) offers a comprehensive tool to help travellers calculate their allowed days in the Schengen.
Non-EU nationals need a visa to enter the Schengen Area for a visit of up to 90 days within any 180-day period. When someone enters a country in the Schengen Area, the 180-day period starts. They can enter Schengen countries as many times as they want, but may only stay for a total of 90 days every 180 days.
A Schengen short-stay calculator is an online tool provided by the European Commission and other authorities that helps non-EU/EEA nationals track their stay in the Schengen Area to comply with the 90/180-day rule.
Users input their previous entry and exit dates into the calculator, which then shows how many days they have remaining in the Schengen Area within a 180-day period.
This helps prevent unintentional visa overstays. You can find the calculator by visiting the official website of EU Migration and Home Affairs website - home-affairs.ec.europa.eu/policies/schengen/border-crossing/short-stay-calculator-new-version_en
You can stay up to 90 days within any 180-day period in the Schengen Area without a residence permit (usually on a tourist, business, or visit visa, or visa-free if your nationality allows it).
The 180-day period is a rolling window, not fixed to a calendar half-year (January–June, July–December). This means that each time you enter, officials look back 180 days from that date to see how many days you’ve already spent in Schengen.
You take two trips to the Schengen Area:
Arrival: April 1
Departure: April 21 (21 days in Schengen)
Next planned entry: July 1
Calculation:
Total days used: 21 days
Days remaining: 90 – 21 = 69 days still available within the rolling 180-day period
Result: On July 1, when you enter again, you’ll have 69 days left for future travel in the Schengen Zone, all still within the 180-day window.
