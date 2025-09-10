UAE travellers, brace for delays when travelling to these Schengen countries

Schengen border checks extended until 2026 for key countries: How to be better prepared
Dubai: If you're planning to travel to Europe soon, there’s something you need to know: several Schengen countries are reintroducing border checks that will last until at least 2026.
For travelers from the UAE and beyond, this could mean more delays at border crossings and longer waiting times at immigration checkpoints. Here’s what you should know to plan ahead and avoid any surprises.
The following countries have extended their internal border checks until March or April 2026:
Germany
Poland
Meanwhile, the following countries will have similar checks in place until late 2025:
Austria
Denmark
France
Italy
Netherlands
Norway
Slovenia
Sweden
This means that, even though these countries are part of the Schengen Area—where normally no border controls exist between them—travelers will face checks when crossing borders within these nations.
For UAE travelers planning to visit Europe, this could result in unexpected delays. Border guards may request additional documentation, such as identification cards and other travel documents, and may perform more detailed checks when you cross into or between these countries.
If you’re traveling to any of the affected nations, make sure you:
Carry your identification documents: Ensure you have all necessary travel documents ready, including your passport and any required visas.
Be aware of Schengen stay limits: If you're from a country that’s visa-exempt in the Schengen Area, be mindful of your 90-day stay limit in any 180-day period. Border checks may take longer, affecting your ability to track your days spent in the region.
Expect longer wait times: As internal checks become the norm, you’ll need to factor in additional waiting time when traveling between countries in the Schengen Area. Expect potential delays at train stations, airports, and road crossings.
Although the Schengen Area is designed to allow free movement across most of Europe, temporary border checks can be reintroduced for reasons related to national security, large-scale public health concerns, or other exceptional circumstances.
These checks have been a reality for travelers since 2015 in some form, particularly in countries like Germany and France. But in mid-2024, an update to the Schengen Border Code made these temporary border measures even more common and easier to implement, allowing individual countries to extend or introduce border checks as necessary for security reasons.
The reintroduction of internal border controls can be frustrating, as it delays traffic and impacts the smooth flow of travel within the Schengen Zone. However, these measures are seen as necessary to address challenges like immigration control, security concerns, and public health emergencies. For travelers, this means adjusting your expectations and planning for possible delays, especially in the busier summer months.
While the official Schengen Border site is regularly updated, it’s important to know that there may be a delay in real-time updates about border controls. Keep an eye on official government websites and travel advisories, especially as travel dates approach. Planning ahead for these possible delays can make your trip to Europe smoother, despite the extra hurdles.
Bottom line for UAE travelers? While the Schengen Area is still one of the most desirable destinations for UAE travelers, the extension of border checks in several countries means longer waits at borders until at least 2026. Plan your trip accordingly, carry the right documents, and be prepared for additional security measures. With a little extra patience, you can still enjoy your European adventures—just with a bit more time on the clock.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox