New EU Entry-Exit system to affect UAE travellers from October 2025
Dubai: Emirates and Air Arabia have issued travel advisories for passengers flying to Europe.
From October 12, 2025, the European Union will begin rolling out a new Entry/Exit System (EES) at Schengen borders, replacing traditional passport stamping with a digital record of travellers’ entry and exit. Full implementation across all 29 participating countries is expected by April 10, 2026.
“The system collects personal information along with biometric data, including fingerprints and a facial image. It applies to non-EU/Schengen nationals visiting for short stays—up to 90 days within any 180-day period. On your first trip, border authorities will register your biometric data and passport details in the system. On subsequent visits, the system will automatically record your entry and exit, eliminating the need to repeat the process,” Emirates said on its website.
Non-EU/Schengen nationals travelling for short stays must use the EES. EU citizens, Schengen residents, and holders of long-stay visas or residence permits are not affected.
Both airlines recommend travellers allow extra time at border controls, particularly on their first trip after the EES goes live, as authorities familiarise themselves with the new system. Passengers are also advised to check official guidelines when planning trips to Schengen countries.
The EES introduces biometric verification, including the capture of facial images and fingerprints, as part of Europe’s modernised border management process. Air Arabia recommends travellers check official guidelines and allow extra time at border controls during the initial rollout.
First visit: Border authorities register your biometric data and passport details in the system.
Subsequent visits: Entry and exit are automatically recorded, eliminating the need to repeat the process.
Allow extra time at border controls, especially on the first trip after the EES goes live.
No advance registration is required; biometric collection is an added step alongside normal checks.
Passports will continue to be stamped in some locations during the initial rollout.
Etias “euro visa” requirements for UK and other third-country travellers will begin roughly a year later.
EES records remain valid for three years from the last crossing. Each new entry resets the period, and passport renewals update automatically when your facial biometric is verified.
Medical insurance is not mandatory under the EES, though some kiosks (e.g., in France) may ask about coverage. Comprehensive travel insurance is recommended but optional.
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland.
Passport information (name, date of birth, nationality)
Entry and exit dates and locations
Biometric data (face and/or fingerprints)
Refusals of entry
Modernises border checks
Reduces waiting times
Detects overstays and invalid entries
Strengthens European border security
Data is collected under EU data protection laws. Access is limited to border, visa, and immigration authorities, law enforcement (including Europol), and transport carriers (for visa compliance). Under strict conditions, data may be shared with other countries or international organisations.
Frequent travellers may qualify for programmes to speed up border crossings. Eligibility varies by country.
EU nationals, Cyprus, Ireland
Non-EU family members of EU residents
Long-stay visa or residence permit holders
Researchers, students, au-pairs, intra-corporate transferees
Nationals of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City
Privileged or exempt travellers
Local border traffic permit holders
Train crew on international journeys
