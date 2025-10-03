“The system collects personal information along with biometric data, including fingerprints and a facial image. It applies to non-EU/Schengen nationals visiting for short stays—up to 90 days within any 180-day period. On your first trip, border authorities will register your biometric data and passport details in the system. On subsequent visits, the system will automatically record your entry and exit, eliminating the need to repeat the process,” Emirates said on its website.