GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
TRAVEL
TRAVEL

List: Changes for citizens of visa-exempt countries visiting Europe

New e-system seeks to streamline travel to Europe for visitors who do not need a visa

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
The addition of Bulgaria and Romania, alongside the digitisation of the Schengen visa process and the rollout of ETIAS in 2026 – will change the face of travel to the regional bloc even more.
The addition of Bulgaria and Romania, alongside the digitisation of the Schengen visa process and the rollout of ETIAS in 2026 – will change the face of travel to the regional bloc even more.
Bloomberg

From 2026, Schengen Area visitors from 59 visa-exempt countries must apply online for authorisation before entering 30 European countries, including popular destinations like France, Italy, Germany, and Spain.

This comes as the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) kicks in.

What is ETIAS?

It’s a new electronic travel authorisation system aimed to boost security and streamline travel to Europe for visitors who currently do not need a visa. 

Pre-authorisation / pre-screening

The system is designed to pre-screen travellers for security, irregular migration, and public health risks, helping authorities identify potential issues before arrival. 

Unlike a visa, ETIAS does not guarantee entry but acts as a pre-authorisation linked directly to the traveler’s passport.

When in 2026

Currently, ETIAS is expected to launch around April 2026, about six months after the introduction of the Schengen Entry/Exit System (EES, launched on October 12, 2025), which digitally records travellers’ border crossings. 

Once in effect, ETIAS authorisation will be valid for up to three years or until the passport expires – whichever comes first.

How to apply 

Travellers may apply online by submitting personal details which are checked against various security databases, making border crossing faster and safer. 

ETIAS seeks to modernise European border control much like the United States' ESTA system.

From late 2026 onward, visitors from visa-exempt countries must get their ETIAS travel authorisation before traveling to Europe, ensuring enhanced security and smoother entry into the Schengen Area

List: Visa-exempt countries visiting Europe

Nationals of the following countries and territories holding ordinary passports may enter the Schengen Area and Cyprus without a visa, for short stays (usually 90 days within any 180-day period):

  •  Albania

  •  Andorra

  •  Antigua and Barbuda

  •  Argentina

  •  Australia

  •  Bahamas

  •  Barbados

  •  Bosnia and Herzegovina

  •  Brazil

  •  Brunei

  •  Canada

  •  Chile

  •  Colombia

  •  Costa Rica

  •  Dominica

  •  El Salvador

  •  Georgia

  •  Grenada

  •  Guatemala

  •  Honduras

  •  Hong Kong

  •  Israel

  •  Japan

  •  Kiribati

  •  Kosovo

  •  Macau[b]

  •  Malaysia

  •  Marshall Islands

  •  Mauritius

  •  Mexico

  •  Micronesia

  •  Moldova

  •  Monaco

  •  Montenegro

  •  New Zealand

  •  Nicaragua

  •  North Macedonia

  •  Palau

  •  Panama

  •  Paraguay

  •  Peru

  •  Saint Kitts and Nevis

  •  Saint Lucia

  •  Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

  •  Samoa

  •  San Marino

  •  Serbia

  •  Seychelles

  •  Singapore

  •  Solomon Islands

  •  South Korea

  •  Taiwan

  •  Timor-Leste

  •  Tonga

  •  Trinidad and Tobago

  •  Tuvalu

  •  Ukraine[d]

  •  United Arab Emirates

  •  United Kingdom

  •  United States

  •  Uruguay

  •  Vatican City

  •  Venezuela

[Source: European Commission]

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Picture for illustrative purposes: Dubai Airport immigration

Unified GCC visa and new 'one-stop' travel: Key updates

2m read
There are no shortcuts in the Schengen system. The sooner applicants accept that reality and work within the rules, the better their chances of securing that European getaway.

Schengen visa myths debunked: What UAE residents need

3m read
UAE winter travel: Schengen visa delays explained

UAE winter travel: Schengen visa delays explained

3m read
Newly installed non-Schengen automatic border control gates are pictured at the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni, Romania, on March 28, 2024.

Will UAE-Europe trips slow under new Schengen system?

3m read