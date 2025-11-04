40 years of Schengen: EU giving away 40,000 free Travel Passes — are you eligible?

Ace the quiz, grab free ‘DiscoverEU’ rail pass as EU flexes 'soft power'
Amid rising anti-EU sentiments and geopolitical strains, the Europe Commission (EC) has rolled out a vibrant new campaign promoting “DiscoverEU”, the bloc's flagship programme handing out free travel passes to 18-year-olds.
DiscoverEU doubles as soft power: a reminder that unity thrives on shared rails, not walls.
The campaign marks 40 years of the Schengen Agreement – the 1985 pact that dissolved internal borders and birthed modern Europe's seamless mobility – and is more than marketing flair.
Launched amid the chill of autumn, DiscoverEU doubles as soft power drive.
The initiative is already sparking a frenzy among Gen Z explorers, with applications flooding in just days after the October 30 opening.
Picture this: a sleek blue train humming along sun-dappled tracks, dwarfed by a towering white billboard emblazoned with the EU flag.
It's a deliberate call to action for the continent's youth, timed perfectly as winter blues loom and wanderlust simmers.
This year’s round is the biggest yet: 40,000 passes on offer, up from 35,500 in previous calls.
Eligible applicants – those turning 18 between January 1 and December 31, 2025, and residing in any of the 27 EU member states or Erasmus+ associated countries like Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, or Türkiye – have until midday Brussels time on November 13 to throw their hats in the ring.
The online form is simple: provide your ID or passport details, ace a quick six-question EU quiz on topics from history to values, and opt to travel solo or tag along with up to four friends (using a group code for seamless applications).
Selection is merit-based on quiz performance, with ties broken by a random draw to ensure fairness.
Winners score big: a digital travel pass valid for one to 30 days of eco-friendly journeys, primarily by train, across the EU and associated nations, kicking off from March 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027.
In a nod to inclusivity, exceptions allow buses, ferries, or even flights for those in remote islands or areas with limited rail access.
A DiscoverEU discount card unlocking perks like slashed rates on hostels, museum entries, bike rentals, and even street food – turning a budget backpacker trip into a feast for the senses.
For young people with disabilities or health challenges, tailored support ensures no one’s left at the station.
Since its 2018 debut as part of the Erasmus+ program, DiscoverEU has empowered over 500,000 teens to crisscross the continent, fostering cultural empathy and self-discovery in an era of digital isolation.
Past ambassadors – selected travellers who share their stories via #DiscoverEU – rave about transformative detours: a Swedish solo traveler unearthing Berlin's graffiti art scene, or a group of Portuguese friends bonding over Prague's astronomical clock.
“It wasn't just a trip; it was a reset,” one 2024 alum told Euronews, echoing the program's goal of building a "sense of belonging to the European Union."
The Schengen anniversary adds poetic weight. Four decades ago, five nations signed away border checks, paving the way for today's 430 million people to roam freely.
As rail travel surges – EU passenger numbers up 11.2% in 2023 alone, driven by eco-conscious youth – the program aligns with green goals, slashing carbon footprints compared to flying.
Spots fill fast; last spring's round saw over a million applicants for 36,000 passes.
The European Youth Portal's "Apply Now" button went live at noon CET on October 30, and social buzz is electric – from TikTok unboxings of virtual passes to Facebook groups buzzing with itinerary swaps.
Echoes abound in similar schemes like the UK's 16-25 Railcard, now partnering with DiscoverEU for seamless extensions.
Apply now before the clock strikes noon on November 13.
