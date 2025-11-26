From bucket-list to wellness: Key trends that will define your 2026 travel plans

Collinson data shows that 81% of UAE travellers have visited an airport lounge at least once, highlighting how much value is placed on controlled, stress-free environments. Wider industry data reinforces the shift. Affluent travellers now represent 36% of total travel spend and nearly 70% of luxury travel expenditure. Wealth demographics are also changing as high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth populations expand, and an estimated $83.5 trillion in wealth moves to younger generations over the coming decades. These younger travellers expect high levels of personalisation, frictionless movement, and technology-enabled support from the moment a trip is booked.