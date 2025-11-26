From bucket-list to wellness: Key trends that will define your 2026 travel plans

Wellness, smart airports, and curated luxury emerge as the defining forces for 2026 travel
Dubai: Travellers are entering 2026 with a very different set of expectations, shaped by a shift toward more meaningful, personalised, and tech-enabled journeys. Wellness, curated luxury, and smart airports are emerging as the strongest forces reshaping how people plan, move, and experience their trips. New global insights from Collinson International, the operator of Priority Pass, show that travellers worldwide, including a rapidly expanding group across the Middle East, are redefining what truly fulfilling travel looks like.
A clear trend for 2026 is the rise of deeper, more transformative wellness travel. The trend has moved well past spa weekends, with travellers now seeking restorative experiences centred on sleep science, forest immersion, and AI-guided wellbeing rituals.
Collinson’s research shows this recalibration is already reshaping behaviour. “Fifty-three percent of global travellers say airport lounge access has helped them relax more effectively during previous trips,” according to the company’s Fear of Switching Off study. Priority Pass visits rose 13% from January to September 2025 versus the same period a year earlier.
The Middle East is now positioned as a global wellness hub, with visits to Priority Pass’s Refresh wellbeing category up by more than 259%, one of the highest increases recorded anywhere. The shift suggests that wellness is no longer an add-on but a core part of the travel journey, from check-in to touchdown.
Luxury travel continues to evolve into a more curated and seamless experience. Travellers want precision rather than extravagance, with a focus on smooth airport touchpoints and highly personalised itineraries.
Collinson data shows that 81% of UAE travellers have visited an airport lounge at least once, highlighting how much value is placed on controlled, stress-free environments. Wider industry data reinforces the shift. Affluent travellers now represent 36% of total travel spend and nearly 70% of luxury travel expenditure. Wealth demographics are also changing as high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth populations expand, and an estimated $83.5 trillion in wealth moves to younger generations over the coming decades. These younger travellers expect high levels of personalisation, frictionless movement, and technology-enabled support from the moment a trip is booked.
The re-emergence of domestic travel is one of the most significant behavioural shifts heading into 2026. The rise of the micro-cation reflects a desire for shorter, more mindful breaks that deliver genuine rest without the intensity of long-distance travel.
Priority Pass data shows domestic lounge visits jumped 48% globally between 2023 and 2025. In the Middle East, the rise has been even sharper, with domestic and regional lounge use up by more than 59%. Travellers are opting for quick, high-quality escapes that combine comfort, convenience, and the opportunity to reconnect with familiar destinations in new ways.
Airports are also preparing for a more connected, fully smart experience. Collinson’s research shows that 45% of global travellers save between 10 and 30 minutes thanks to airport technology. Another 20% gain up to an hour, which is often reinvested in shopping, dining, or lounge visits.
Travellers outlined the innovations they most want to see over the next decade, including fully biometric, passport-free journeys, smart baggage tracking, and predictive security systems powered by AI. The direction of travel is clear. 2026 is shaping up to be the year when smart airports move from aspiration to expectation.
For many travellers, 2026 will be the year of the meaningful trip. Bucket-list experiences are becoming a priority across markets, especially in Europe, where 70% of travellers rank them highly. Big-ticket pursuits such as sports and music tourism are expanding rapidly.
Sports tourism, valued at $564.7 billion in 2023, is forecast to almost double by 2032. Music travel is growing at a similar pace. Collinson data shows that 83% of travellers flying for events have travelled for sports, while 71% have done so for music between 2021 and 2024 or intend to do so in 2025.
Sustainability remains a powerful force shaping choices, with 75% of global travellers saying environmental considerations play a role in destination selection.
"As we head into 2026, the rules are being rewritten by travellers who crave more meaning, wellness, and innovation at every turn," said Priyanka Lakhani, Vice President of Collinson International. "Priority Pass’ latest trends reveal a world where luxury is all about you, and ‘holiday’ means so much more than a sun lounger. From restorative micro-cations to airports powered by cutting-edge tech, travel is becoming smarter, more personal, and more purposeful than ever.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox