Study names Dubai the world’s best-connected city, with the fastest, most efficient access
Dubai: Dubai has been ranked the world’s best-connected city, topping a global index that analysed how quickly and easily travellers can reach the centre from the airport. The study, conducted by ground transportation platform Mozio, assessed 50 major destinations on transfer times, public transport frequency, taxi costs, and access to rapid transit.
Dubai led the list with a score of 7.2 out of 10. Travellers arriving at Dubai International Airport face an estimated transfer time of 30 minutes, with public transport averaging just 24 minutes and arriving every eight minutes. The city’s accessibility outweighs traditional European hubs such as Florence, Prague and Vienna, as well as global transit leaders like Singapore and Sydney.
Dubai’s ease of entry is supported by strong urban planning and transport infrastructure, helping visitors move from the terminal to the city with minimal delays. Hotel costs also work in its favour. Three-star properties average Dh150 per night, which is significantly lower than most cities in the top ten.
Mozio’s research noted Dubai’s reputation for seamless mobility, supported by modern public transit and a density of amenities that makes settling in straightforward for new arrivals. With more than 166 restaurants, cafés and bars per 100,000 residents, the city gives travellers a wide choice shortly after landing.
“Dubai International Airport (DXB) has an estimated Mozio transfer time of 30 minutes, meaning you can move from baggage claim to the heart of the city with minimal delay,” the study said. “Public transport options also run every eight minutes on average, meaning travellers rarely face long waits.”
Singapore ranked seventh with a score of 6.53, supported by efficient transport links from Changi Airport and some of the lowest taxi fares among major destinations. Transfer times are short and public transport is frequent, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a smooth stopover point.
Taipei secured ninth place with a score of 6.4. The Taiwanese capital benefits from public transport arriving every seven minutes and three-star hotel prices averaging below Dh290 per night. The study highlighted its appeal for travellers seeking an easy arrival process and affordable accommodation.
The index also revealed sharp contrasts across major cities.
Prague and Delhi operate some of the most frequent airport transfers, with departures every five minutes. Cairo and Agra have the cheapest taxi rides into the city centre, costing as little as Dh10. Madrid ranked highest for rapid transit coverage, with 70% of residents living within walking distance of a metro or rail line.
With a short ride from DXB, frequent connections and budget-friendly hotels, Dubai sits comfortably at the top of that list.
