Dubai tops global travel time rankings: Find out more

Dubai Metro slashed travel distance to 29.8 billion km in 16 years

Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
Dubai ranks on top in the global travel time rankings for the big cities
WAM

Dubai: Dubai is redefining urban life. With cutting-edge metro lines, smart roads, and seamless public transport, the city now outpaces some of the world’s busiest metropolises, turning daily commutes into a breeze.

Covering 10 kilometres in just 13.7 minutes on average, Dubai surpasses cities like Sydney, Berlin, and Milan, proving that strategic infrastructure is not just about roads and rails, but about reshaping the way a city lives, works, and grows, according to a new study shared by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)

Metro: Driving the city forward

At the heart of Dubai’s success is the Dubai Metro, the first metro network in the Gulf Cooperation Council, which has slashed travel distances by 29.8 billion kilometres over sixteen years. The upcoming Blue Line extension, scheduled for completion in 2029 at Dh20.5 billion, will further strengthen the “20-Minute City” concept, integrating metro, bus, marine, and other public transport modes. These investments are aligned with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, positioning the city as a global hub for work, life, and investment.

Property value

The ripple effects of Dubai’s transport network extend far beyond faster commutes. Neighbourhoods near metro stations and major highways including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Business Bay have seen property values rise between 6% and 16%, exceeding the overall market average. Improved connectivity has also increased demand for residential and commercial developments, enhancing Dubai’s appeal as a top investment destination and driving growth across the real estate and financial sectors.

Travel efficiency

Dubai’s Travel Time Index (TTI) has improved from 1.28 in 2014 to 1.23 in 2024, reflecting a 4% reduction in travel times over the past decade. The city’s urban road network and smart traffic management have earned Dubai a top ranking in the TomTom Traffic Index 2024, outperforming major cities such as Sydney, Montreal, Berlin, Rome, and Milan in traffic flow efficiency.

Cost savings

Dubai’s success also lies in cost-efficient infrastructure delivery. Constructing one kilometre of metro in Dubai costs 36% less than London and 55% less than Sydney, highlighting world-class project management and financial prudence. These efficiencies, combined with integrated urban transport systems, have made Dubai a global benchmark in smart city planning and sustainable mobility.

Key stats at a glance

  • Average travel time per 10km: 13.7 minutes (global average: 15.9 min)

  • Travel Time Index (TTI): 1.23 (global average: 1.3)

  • Metro travel distance saved over 16 years: 29.8 billion km

  • Metro Blue Line investment: Dh20.5 billion

  • Property value growth near transport hubs: 6—16%

  • Cost per km of metro: 36% lower than London, 55% lower than Sydney

