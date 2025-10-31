How Dubai’s ‘20-Minute City’ cuts travel time, saves billions

This transformation is being driven by two decades of strategic investments by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), with the Dubai Metro at its core, reshaping daily life, reducing travel times, and generating substantial economic returns.

The Dubai Metro, the first metro network in the Gulf Cooperation Council, has cut total travel distances by nearly 29.8 billion kilometres over sixteen years since it started its operation in 2009. It has connected key hubs including Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and Bur Dubai, making commuting faster, cleaner, and more convenient.

A recent McKinsey & Company economic impact study released by the RTA, highlighted the authority’s achievements since it was established 20 years ago. With the 20-Minute City at its core, Dubai is setting a global benchmark for sustainable, connected urban living. Strategic investments in roads, metro, and integrated transport have improved daily mobility, boosted real estate markets, saved billions in time and fuel, and strengthened Dubai’s position as one of the best cities in the world to live, work, and invest in.

The upcoming Blue Line, set for completion in 2029 at Dh20.5 billion, will further strengthen Dubai’s integrated transport network. By linking metro lines with buses, taxis, marine transport, and other future mobility solutions, the project underpins the 20-Minute City vision, ensuring residents can access schools, offices, shopping, and health care within minutes.

Dubai’s Travel Time Index (TTI) has improved from 1.28 in 2014 to 1.23 in 2024, outperforming global cities such as Sydney, Montreal, Berlin, Rome, and Milan. The average travel time in Dubai is now 13.7 minutes per 10 kilometres, compared to 15.9 minutes in benchmark cities.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.