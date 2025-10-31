How Dubai’s ‘20-Minute City’ cuts travel time, saves billions

RTA’s transport projects, led by Dubai Metro generated Dh319b in fuel and time savings
Dubai: Dubai is turning the vision of a ‘20-Minute City’ into reality, where residents can reach 80% of essential destinations within 20 minutes using integrated transport modes.
This transformation is being driven by two decades of strategic investments by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), with the Dubai Metro at its core, reshaping daily life, reducing travel times, and generating substantial economic returns.
A recent McKinsey & Company economic impact study released by the RTA, highlighted the authority’s achievements since it was established 20 years ago. With the 20-Minute City at its core, Dubai is setting a global benchmark for sustainable, connected urban living. Strategic investments in roads, metro, and integrated transport have improved daily mobility, boosted real estate markets, saved billions in time and fuel, and strengthened Dubai’s position as one of the best cities in the world to live, work, and invest in.
According to the study, Dubai’s transport and infrastructure projects have generated Dh150 billion in direct revenues, reduced fuel and time costs by Dh319 billion, contributed Dh156 billion to Dubai’s GDP and helped increase property values by 16%, equivalent to Dh158 billion.
“The internal rate of return on RTA’s investments is projected at 5%, reflecting Dubai’s strategic planning and efficient project execution,” said Mattar Al Tayer, RTA Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors.
The Dubai Metro, the first metro network in the Gulf Cooperation Council, has cut total travel distances by nearly 29.8 billion kilometres over sixteen years since it started its operation in 2009. It has connected key hubs including Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and Bur Dubai, making commuting faster, cleaner, and more convenient.
The upcoming Blue Line, set for completion in 2029 at Dh20.5 billion, will further strengthen Dubai’s integrated transport network. By linking metro lines with buses, taxis, marine transport, and other future mobility solutions, the project underpins the 20-Minute City vision, ensuring residents can access schools, offices, shopping, and health care within minutes.
Proximity to metro stations and major highways has directly influenced property values. Neighbourhoods such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Al Barsha, and Jumeirah Lake Towers have recorded property gains exceeding 6—16% above market averages.
The availability of advanced infrastructure has enhanced Dubai’s attractiveness as a real estate investment destination, driving demand for residential and commercial developments and boosting economic activity across the emirate.
Dubai’s Travel Time Index (TTI) has improved from 1.28 in 2014 to 1.23 in 2024, outperforming global cities such as Sydney, Montreal, Berlin, Rome, and Milan. The average travel time in Dubai is now 13.7 minutes per 10 kilometres, compared to 15.9 minutes in benchmark cities.
The study also emphasised Dubai’s cost efficiency, noting that constructing one kilometre of the Dubai Metro is 36% cheaper than London and 55% cheaper than Sydney, reflecting the RTA’s expertise in high-quality, cost-effective project delivery.
