Dubai’s nol travel card for visitors: Your all-in-one transport and discount pass

Pay for public transport and unlock discounts at hotels, restaurants, and attractions

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Whether you're spending a week or just a few days in the city, the nol travel card is your gateway to a more convenient, cost-effective, and memorable visit to Dubai.
Whether you're spending a week or just a few days in the city, the nol travel card is your gateway to a more convenient, cost-effective, and memorable visit to Dubai.
Dubai: If you're planning a trip to Dubai and want to explore the city affordably and efficiently, the nol travel card is one of the best you can get. Launched by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in 2024, this smart travel card is tailored specifically for tourists, combining seamless access to public transport with unbeatable deals at top attractions, restaurants, and hotels across the city.

Whether you're riding the Dubai Metro, hopping on a bus, or catching a water taxi across the creek, the nol travel card makes it easier and cheaper to discover everything Dubai has to offer.

What is a nol travel card?

The nol travel card is a special edition of the standard nol card, Dubai’s official contactless smart card used for public transportation and select services.

What sets the nol travel card apart is its exclusive value for visitors. It is valid across Metro, Tram, Bus, Water Bus, Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry, and some RTA taxis and can also be used to get access to exclusive discount and vouchers for tourists.

The card is integrated with Dubai's nol Pay app and a dedicated platform at www.noltravel.ae, where tourists can access and redeem offers instantly.

Benefits of the nol travel card for tourists

1. Hassle-free travel around Dubai

Skip the ticket queues. Use your nol Travel Card to:

  • Tap into the Dubai Metro, one of the most advanced rail systems in the world

  • Ride public buses, Dubai Tram, and marine transport

  • Even pay for RTA taxis and public parking

This means one card gets you everywhere, stress-free.

2. Massive savings at top attractions

The nol travel card isn't just for transport. It opens doors to discounts worth Dh17,000:

  • ROXY Cinemas

  • Hotels like InterContinental, Crowne Plaza Jumeirah, Holiday Inn, and more

  • Restaurants, cafes, and retail outlets

  • Entertainment and adventure experiences across Dubai

Simply present your card in-store, or grab promo codes from the nol Pay app or website when booking online.

3. Full digital convenience

  • Access deals anytime via the nol Pay app (available on iOS, Android, and Huawei)

  • Find and use promo codes for online shopping or bookings

  • All offers and details are clearly listed on noltravel.ae or nol Pay app

What’s included in the nol travel card package?

For just Dh200, you get:

  • Dh19 of transport credit to start exploring

  • Unlock unbeatable discounts worth Dh17,000

  • Access to over 40 partner offers

  • Digital convenience with the nol Pay app

  • Single card for transport, shopping, dining, and entertainment

Where to buy the nol travel card

You can easily purchase the nol travel card at convenient locations across Dubai, including zoom convenience stores, europcar outlets at Dubai International Airport or at select travel agent offices. Once you have your card, activate your access to the deals via the nol Pay app or visit www.noltravel.ae.

