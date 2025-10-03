Pay for public transport and unlock discounts at hotels, restaurants, and attractions
Dubai: If you're planning a trip to Dubai and want to explore the city affordably and efficiently, the nol travel card is one of the best you can get. Launched by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in 2024, this smart travel card is tailored specifically for tourists, combining seamless access to public transport with unbeatable deals at top attractions, restaurants, and hotels across the city.
Whether you're riding the Dubai Metro, hopping on a bus, or catching a water taxi across the creek, the nol travel card makes it easier and cheaper to discover everything Dubai has to offer.
The nol travel card is a special edition of the standard nol card, Dubai’s official contactless smart card used for public transportation and select services.
What sets the nol travel card apart is its exclusive value for visitors. It is valid across Metro, Tram, Bus, Water Bus, Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry, and some RTA taxis and can also be used to get access to exclusive discount and vouchers for tourists.
The card is integrated with Dubai's nol Pay app and a dedicated platform at www.noltravel.ae, where tourists can access and redeem offers instantly.
1. Hassle-free travel around Dubai
Skip the ticket queues. Use your nol Travel Card to:
Tap into the Dubai Metro, one of the most advanced rail systems in the world
Ride public buses, Dubai Tram, and marine transport
Even pay for RTA taxis and public parking
This means one card gets you everywhere, stress-free.
2. Massive savings at top attractions
The nol travel card isn't just for transport. It opens doors to discounts worth Dh17,000:
ROXY Cinemas
Hotels like InterContinental, Crowne Plaza Jumeirah, Holiday Inn, and more
Restaurants, cafes, and retail outlets
Entertainment and adventure experiences across Dubai
Simply present your card in-store, or grab promo codes from the nol Pay app or website when booking online.
3. Full digital convenience
Access deals anytime via the nol Pay app (available on iOS, Android, and Huawei)
Find and use promo codes for online shopping or bookings
All offers and details are clearly listed on noltravel.ae or nol Pay app
For just Dh200, you get:
Dh19 of transport credit to start exploring
Unlock unbeatable discounts worth Dh17,000
Access to over 40 partner offers
Digital convenience with the nol Pay app
Single card for transport, shopping, dining, and entertainment
You can easily purchase the nol travel card at convenient locations across Dubai, including zoom convenience stores, europcar outlets at Dubai International Airport or at select travel agent offices. Once you have your card, activate your access to the deals via the nol Pay app or visit www.noltravel.ae.
