Here's why the nol Travel card is a must-have:

Explore Dubai with ease - You can pay for public transport fares on the Dubai Metro, tram, bus, and marine transport, including taxis and pay for public parking fees.

Save big - You can take advantage of hundreds of exclusive promotional offers, such as discounts at hotels, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, and adventure activities in Dubai.

Convenience at your fingertips - Access all the offers through the nol Pay app (available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices) or the dedicated nol Travel website - www.noltravel.ae.

Where to get the nol Travel card

The nol Travel package is available at multiple outlets, such as:

• Zoom

• Al Ansari Exchange

• Europcar Car Rental branches at the Dubai International Airport.

• Rayna Tour offices

Who can get the nol Travel card?

The nol Travel card is available to public transport users, tourists, and visitors to the UAE, especially in Dubai.

What about existing nol cardholders?

According to the nol Travel call centre – 600522525, you cannot switch over to the nol Travel card from a regular nol card, as they are two different cards. However, you may want to get an additional nol Travel card if you want to avail of the special offers that are available through it.

However, if you currently possess a regular nol card, you can still take advantage of various offers and discounts through the ‘nol Plus' rewards programme for public transport users. To know more about ‘nol Plus’ and how to sign up for it, click here.

What are the types of discounts and offers available on the nol Travel cards?

Discounts are offered from various places, including popular tourist destinations, luxury hotels, sports clubs and retail outlets.

How do I access the offers?

You can present your nol Travel card at the shop or, if you are shopping online, you can visit the nol Travel website or the ‘nol Pay’ app and select the attraction, shop, hotel or restaurant you are interested in, and you will see the coupon code you have to enter while checking out.

You need to activate the card first:

Your nol Travel card comes pre-activated for public transport use only. To use it for shopping discounts, you would still need to activate the card through the nol Pay app or the nol Travel website. Here’s how:

Through the nol Travel website

• Go to the website – noltravel.ae

• Click on the ‘Join Us’ button.

• Enter your email address, and enter the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to you via email.

• Next, enter your details – full name, nationality, mobile number and your ‘nol Travel’ card tag ID (the ID is printed on the back of your ID).

Once that is done your activation is complete.

Through the nol Pay app

• Open the app and tap on the ‘nol Travel’ logo.

• Next, tap on the box, which states ‘Link your nol Travel card to explore more services’.

• Enter the nol Travel card tag ID and tap ‘Link’ and the process is complete.

Validity and cost of the nol Travel card