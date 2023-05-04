Dubai: Did you know that every time you use your nol card, you could earn loyalty points? These points can then be used to top up your own nol card or a friend’s nol card, or to get discounts at shops and restaurants.

All you need to do is sign up for the ‘nol Plus’ loyalty programme from Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA).

How do I sign up for the ‘nol Plus’ programme?

Step 1: Make sure you have an RTA account or a UAE Pass account

First, you need to make sure you have an online account with RTA or have a UAE Pass (LINK). You then need to sign in through either of these two accounts.

You will then be transferred to a personal dashboard on the RTA website. Click on the blue ‘nol Plus’ widget.

How to create an RTA account If you do not have an account, follow the steps below:

• Visit nolplus.ae and click on the ‘login’ icon.

• Next, register an account on the RTA website. This will require you to create a username and enter your full name, email address, mobile number and nationality.

• Select your preferred communication language, and click on ‘Proceed’.

• Next, enter the One-Time Password sent to your registered email. Click on ‘Submit and Create Password’.

• Create a password for your account, and click on finish registration.

• You will receive a confirmation email from RTA that your account has been registered.

After your account has been registered, you will be transferred to the ‘nol Plus’ website.





Step 2: Link your nol card with the ‘nol Plus’ programme

• When you click on the widget, you will be transferred to the ‘nol Plus’ website – nolplus.ae.

• Click on the ‘+’ icon on the nol cards you can see on the centre of the screen and enter your nol tag ID, which is a 10-digit code printed on the back of your nol card.

• Click ‘Add Card’.

• Next, you will be asked a few questions related to what type of offers you are interested in. This step is optional. If you do not want to answer any of the questions, click ‘next’.

• Verify your contact details and click ‘Confirm’.

Once you complete these steps, your card will then get linked with the ‘nol Plus’ programme and you will start earning points every time you use your nol card.

Understanding the ‘nol Plus’ points system to earn maximum benefit

The type of nol card you have affects the number of points you earn, according to the nol Plus website. nol card holders, who have a personalised nol card, earn one point for every Dh1 spent. Holders of an anonymous nol card, earn one point for every Dh2 spent.

What is a personal nol card?

The blue nol card is a personal smart card, and it is linked with an individual’s Emirates ID and contact details. The blue nol card also provides concession fares to students, senior citizens and expatriates and People of Determination.

If you do not have a blue nol card, you can instead personalise your anonymous silver or gold card online for Dh30.

How do I personalise an anonymous silver or gold nol card?

If you already have one of these cards, but it is not linked to your mobile number or Emirates ID, you can easily register an anonymous nol Card on the RTA website – rta.ae, here’s how:

1. Visit this link: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=9123796 and click on ‘Apply Now ’

2. Next, select ‘Personalising existing silver or gold card’

3. Enter your nol tag ID.

4. Next, enter personal details, which include full name, nationality, mobile number and email address.

5. Upload a copy of your Emirates ID front and back. It should be in JPEG format and less than 2MB.

6. After that’s done, confirm the details and pay the registration fee of Dh30 online with your debit or credit card.

7. Receive a reference number through SMS.

8. You will then be notified by SMS when the card is officially registered.

After that, go to the nearest Metro station and activate the card by tapping them at the check-in and check-out gates.

How do I know how many points I have earned? Visit www.nolplus.ae and click on ‘My Account'.

You will then be able to access a personal dashboard where you will see your nol Plus member ID number and the number of points you have earned so far.

According to the ‘nol Plus’ website, the points will be visible after nine working days from the date of usage.

How do I use my nol points?

You can use the points in three ways:

1. Add your earned points to your nol card balance.

2. Transfer points to another registered nol Plus account.

3. Redeem your points for vouchers.

How do I use the loyalty points to top-up my nol card balance

If you earned a few loyalty points, you can add those points to your nol card balance. Here’s how:

1. On the ‘nol Plus’ website, click on ‘My Account’ and select ‘Manage your nol Plus points’.

2. Next, click on ‘Redeem points as nol balance’.

3. Select your nol card number.

4. Enter the number of points, or value of the points in dirhams, that you wish to use to top up your nol card.

5. Click on the ‘I’m not a robot’ captcha.

6. Next, click on ‘Redeem’ and your points will be added to your nol card balance.

You, however, need to activate this top-up amount, which you can do by using your card at any parking meter, Metro gate or nol card top-up machines at bus stations, after 45 minutes to four hours, according to the nol Plus website.

How do I get vouchers and discounts with my nol Plus points?

On your nol Plus dashboard, go to ‘Manage your nol Plus points’. Click on ‘See all vouchers’. You will then find all the restaurants, retail outlets, and attractions offering discounts and vouchers to nol Plus users.

It is important to note that each of these offers have terms and conditions for claiming the offers, which you should read carefully. For example, some retail outlets will give you a discount if you provide your ‘nol Plus’ member ID, while others may require you to have a minimum spend to claim benefits.