Dubai: If you are a student who frequently uses the bus, metro or tram, you can benefit from a 50 per cent discount on public transportation in Dubai. To use this student discount, you will need to apply for a personal nol card through the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) official website – www.rta.ae – or mobile application – ‘RTA Dubai’.

Dubai’s local transport authority posted about the offer for students on their official social media channels on Monday, February 7.

So, if you are a parent who wants to get the card for your children or are a student who is interested, here is all you need to know about personal nol cards.

What is the personal nol card?

A personal nol card has the same features and advantages as a registered silver or gold card, but it comes in different categories:

• Students

• Senior citizens

• Social affairs and People of Determination

• Adults

What is the age requirement for student cards?

Students between the ages of 5 and 23 are eligible for student nol cards.

Is the student discount available on all modes of public transportation?

The student discount is only valid on RTA buses, Dubai Metro and Tram.

How long is the student card’s validity?

The student card’s validity is one year, but it is also renewable.



According to the RTA’s official website the validity is for one year. The website also states that the card charges the regular fare without the 50 per cent discount, unless the customer applies again for a student nol card.

How much is a student card?

The cost of a student card is Dh70.



The application fee is Dh50, and the card will have a balance of Dh20.

When does the personal nol card get delivered?

After completing the RTA online application, you will receive your personal nol card after four working days. The delivery of the personal nol card is free of charge, and a courier service registered with RTA delivers the card to your registered address.

How do I apply for the personal nol card?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the personal nol card through RTA’s website and mobile application, which is available on all Android and Apple devices.

Documents required:

For the personal nol card application, you will need to provide the following documents:

• Copy of both sides of the valid Emirates ID.



• Personal photograph with a white background.



• An official document proving that the applicant is a current student in the UAE.

How to complete the process online:

1. Visit this link: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=9123796&lang=en

2. Click on the red tab labelled ‘Apply Now'

3. You will then be transferred to the online application for personal nol cards.

4. Click on apply for new personal nol card and click ‘next’

5. Select travel class as regular.

6. Then go to 'category' and select student.

7. Next is card type – which is automatically selected because the card type is blue for students.

• Name.

• Emirates ID number.

• Mobile number.

• Alternate mobile number (optional).

• Date of birth.

• Email address.

• The Emirate you reside in.

• The area, for ex: Al Nahda.

• Street name.

• House/Apartment number.

8. After filling out your personal information and location, the next part of the application is uploading the documents, which are:

• Emirates ID copy.

• Personal photograph.

• An official school or university letter verifying that the applicant is a student in the UAE.

*It is important to note that, when uploading the documents online, the copy of the Emirates ID and photograph must be in JPEG format and less than 2 MB in size.

9. Next, pay the cost of the personal nol card and application fees by credit or debit card.

10. The online application is now complete and the customer will receive the reference number through SMS.

11. The SMS will provide updates on the status of the card.

12. The personal nol card will be delivered after four working days.

The student nol card can be used on the bus, metro and tram. Image Credit: RTA

How to apply for the personal nol card through the app

1. Download the app from the Google Play or the Apple App Store.

2. In the RTA app, users need to tap and swipe to access service. Swipe to the eighth slide on the app, which is the ‘nol’ section.

3. Tap on the fourth option – ‘Personalise nol card’

4. You will then be presented with the question: “Do you have an existing nol card?” Tap ‘no’ for a new personal nol card.

5. Tap on ‘Apply Now’

9. Then Enter your personal and delivery details. This includes”

