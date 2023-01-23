Dubai: Want to use the Metro or bus but are unsure about the balance on your nol card? You can recharge or check the amount online through the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website – rta.ae, or the ‘RTA Dubai’ app, if you don't have a nol card machine nearby.

The service is available for all nol cards , except the ‘red ticket’, which is a single-use card.

1. The nol tag ID is a 10-digit number printed on the back of your nol card. Image Credit: Zainab Husain/Gulf nEWS

How to check your nol card balance online

Checking the amount you have stored in your nol card is a straightforward process. Here are the steps:

1. Visit the RTA website - https://www.rta.ae/ and click on the ‘Check nol balance’ box on the homepage.



2. Enter the nol tag ID. The nol tag ID is a 10-digit number printed on the back of your nol card.



3. Then, tap on the ‘Search’ button.



4. You will be able to view your nol card balance, pending credit and expiry date of the nol card. The pending credit refers to the amount you have added to your card through an online payment, but have not yet activated. You can activate this balance by swiping your card at a Metro Gate, inserting it in a top-up machine at a bus stop or at a public parking metre.

It is also important to note that the shown balance in the online summary may not include transactions that occurred in the past 48 hours, according to RTA.

Where do I find nol card top-up machines?

According to RTA, a selected number of bus stops have solar powered nol card top-up machines. You can find out the locations of bus stations with top-up machines by visiting this link from RTA: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/about-rta/contactus#findus

How to recharge your nol card online

If you plan on recharging your nol card, it is important you do it a day or few hours in advance, since it might take some time for the amount to be reflected on the card.

The maximum top-up amount through the RTA website and app is Dh150. Here is how to recharge your card in a few simple steps through the RTA website:

1. Visit this link to top up the nol card: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/public-transport/nol/topup-nol?lang=en



2. Enter the nol tag ID and your email address. Click on the captcha and select the amount. Here are the options:



• Dh30

• Dh40

• Dh50

• Dh100

• Dh150

3. Next, click the ‘Next’ button and agree to the Terms and Conditions.



4. Click the ‘Confirm’ button.



5. Next, you will be transferred to a digital payment channel. You can choose to make the payment through a credit or debit card, or even through net banking using your UAE bank account details.



6. Then, enter your email address, mobile number and card or bank account details and click on the 'pay' button.



7. Once the payment has gone through, you will receive a confirmation email and SMS that your Nol Card has been successfully recharged.

Through ‘RTA Dubai’ App

1. Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and go to the app's homepage.



2. Scroll down until you see the 'Public Transportation Users' section, and tap on the blue ‘top up’ button.



3. Enter the nol tag ID, select the top-up amount and enter your email address.



4. Next, tap the ‘pay’ button. You will have the option to enter your card details or pay through Apple or Samsung Pay.

After you have paid the amount and received the confirmation SMS, according to RTA, it will take 45 minutes to four hours for the balance to be reflected on the card.

You can activate the nol card by swiping the card on the Metro Gate. The overall balance and the pending credit will get deducted once you tap the card on the nol card reader.

Another option is to activate the nol card at a top-up machine at a bus stop or through a public parking metre, insert the card into the slot for five to 10 seconds and take it out. It will take 45 minutes to four hours for the card reflect the balance.