Abu Dhabi Police additional number plate for bike racks
Residents should attach an additional licence plate to their bike rack to avoid blocking the visibility of the original number plate. File photo used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Instagram/adpolicehq

Dubai: If you are transporting a bicycle on your car or carrying extra luggage, it is essential to install a proper bicycle rack and ensure that your vehicle’s number plate remains clearly visible at all times. Failure to do so could result in a fine of up to Dh20,000, as stipulated in the UAE’s new Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on Traffic Regulation.

On Wednesday, December 18, Ras Al Khaimah Police issued a reminder to motorists about this violation to promote safe driving and compliance with traffic regulations.

Penalties for misusing licence plates

Article 34 of the Federal Decree-Law outlines strict penalties for offences related to licence plates. Violators may face imprisonment, a fine of at least Dh20,000, or both, for committing any of the following acts:

• Manufacturing, imitating, or using a counterfeit licence plate.
• Distorting, obliterating, or altering the data on a licence plate while using it for its intended purpose.
• Allowing others to use a licence plate with the knowledge that it has been obliterated, distorted, or altered.
• Transferring a licence plate from one vehicle to another without prior approval from the Licensing Authority.
• Installing or facilitating the installation of a licence plate in violation of this Decree-Law and its Executive Regulations.

Penalties for driving without a number plate

Driving a vehicle without a number plate carries severe consequences. Offenders can face:

• A fine of Dh3,000
• 23 black points on their driving record
• Vehicle impoundment for 90 days