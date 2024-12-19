Dubai: If you are transporting a bicycle on your car or carrying extra luggage, it is essential to install a proper bicycle rack and ensure that your vehicle’s number plate remains clearly visible at all times. Failure to do so could result in a fine of up to Dh20,000, as stipulated in the UAE’s new Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on Traffic Regulation.
On Wednesday, December 18, Ras Al Khaimah Police issued a reminder to motorists about this violation to promote safe driving and compliance with traffic regulations.
Penalties for misusing licence plates
Article 34 of the Federal Decree-Law outlines strict penalties for offences related to licence plates. Violators may face imprisonment, a fine of at least Dh20,000, or both, for committing any of the following acts:
• Manufacturing, imitating, or using a counterfeit licence plate.
• Distorting, obliterating, or altering the data on a licence plate while using it for its intended purpose.
• Allowing others to use a licence plate with the knowledge that it has been obliterated, distorted, or altered.
• Transferring a licence plate from one vehicle to another without prior approval from the Licensing Authority.
• Installing or facilitating the installation of a licence plate in violation of this Decree-Law and its Executive Regulations.
Penalties for driving without a number plate
Driving a vehicle without a number plate carries severe consequences. Offenders can face:
• A fine of Dh3,000
• 23 black points on their driving record
• Vehicle impoundment for 90 days