Article 34 of the Federal Decree-Law outlines strict penalties for offences related to licence plates. Violators may face imprisonment, a fine of at least Dh20,000, or both, for committing any of the following acts:

• Manufacturing, imitating, or using a counterfeit licence plate.

• Distorting, obliterating, or altering the data on a licence plate while using it for its intended purpose.

• Allowing others to use a licence plate with the knowledge that it has been obliterated, distorted, or altered.

• Transferring a licence plate from one vehicle to another without prior approval from the Licensing Authority.

• Installing or facilitating the installation of a licence plate in violation of this Decree-Law and its Executive Regulations.