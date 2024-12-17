According to Ras Al Khaimah Police's announcement, only vehicles with a valid parking permit will be granted access to Al Marjan Island. It is advisable to register your car as soon as possible.

How to register

Visit this website – www.raknye.com and click on the ‘Register for Parking’ on the homepage.

Next, fill in the form with following details:

• Full name

• Mobile number

• Email address

• Vehicle plate number and plate

• Enter the estimated time of arrival at the location.

Click ‘Register’.

After submission, you will receive a confirmation message with parking details and arrival instructions via WhatsApp on your registered mobile number. Parking locations are allocated based on availability.

Registration is free, but spaces are limited.

Access to Al Marjan Island:

• ‏Only vehicles registered in advance will be allowed entry to the island.

• ‏Vehicles entering the island after 2pm on December 31 must have a valid registration permit.

• Guests staying at hotels on the island or dining at restaurants will receive a special registration link from their booking provider to complete the process.

‏Designated Parking Locations:

• Julphar: 12,000 parking spaces.

• Jebel Yanas: 6,000 parking spaces.

• Jebel Jais: 5,000 parking spaces.

• Al Rams: 3,000 parking spaces.

• Dhayah: 2,000 parking spaces.