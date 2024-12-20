For Dubai

For Dubai number plates, you first need to apply through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and then collect it from a customer centre, here’s how:

1. Visit the RTA website – rta.ae select ‘Vehicle Licensing’ from the menu. Scroll down to find the ‘Manage Vehicle Plates’ service and log in using your UAE Pass.

2. Once logged in, select your vehicle registration details, choose your number plate, and select ‘Manage Vehicle Plates’ under ‘Vehicle Licensing Services’.

3. Pay Dh35, along with a Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee.

4. After completing the payment, you’ll receive a notification to collect your number plate from an RTA Customer Happiness Centre within 14 days. It will also be installed at the centre.

For Abu Dhabi

Residents of Abu Dhabi need to visit the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department in Al Mussafah. Request an additional number plate specifically designed for use with a bike rack.

For Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah

According to the Ministry of Interior (MOI), residents of these emirates must visit their local Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department to apply for and install an additional number plate.