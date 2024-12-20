If you have a bicycle holder attached to your car that blocks your vehicle's number plate, you could face traffic fines, to avoid this, you can apply for a third number plate specifically designed for use with bike racks.
Obstructing or distorting your number plate is a violation of the UAE’s Traffic Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024, which carries severe penalties, including fines of up to Dh20,000. If you're a cycling enthusiast keen to avoid traffic violations, here's a step-by-step guide on how to obtain an additional number plate.
For Dubai
For Dubai number plates, you first need to apply through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and then collect it from a customer centre, here’s how:
1. Visit the RTA website – rta.ae select ‘Vehicle Licensing’ from the menu. Scroll down to find the ‘Manage Vehicle Plates’ service and log in using your UAE Pass.
2. Once logged in, select your vehicle registration details, choose your number plate, and select ‘Manage Vehicle Plates’ under ‘Vehicle Licensing Services’.
3. Pay Dh35, along with a Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee.
4. After completing the payment, you’ll receive a notification to collect your number plate from an RTA Customer Happiness Centre within 14 days. It will also be installed at the centre.
For Abu Dhabi
Residents of Abu Dhabi need to visit the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department in Al Mussafah. Request an additional number plate specifically designed for use with a bike rack.
For Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah
According to the Ministry of Interior (MOI), residents of these emirates must visit their local Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department to apply for and install an additional number plate.
Cost - The cost of issuing an additional number plate is Dh35 across Abu Dhabi and the other emirates.