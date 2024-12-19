Dubai: Quicker than a bus, cheaper than a taxi. A new bus-pooling service is now going to give you a new way of travelling around Dubai, with major neighbourhoods in the city covered by bus-pooling networks. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduced the shared shuttle services on Wednesday, December 18, and has licensed three service providers for it.

You can pick one of the approved service providers, download their app, and book your spot on the bus-pooling service. While it may take a little longer to get to your destination, compared to a taxi ride, as other passengers will also be picked up along the route, it can be a good budget-friendly option, if you do not want to take the public bus.

For example, a route from the Muhaisnah 4 area in Dubai to Al Satwa, which can cost between Dh60 to Dh75, depending on peak traffic rates, costs only Dh28.75 if you choose a bus-pooling service.

Approved apps

According to the RTA, the following apps have been licensed to provide the service:

1. Citylink Shuttle - Available on the Apple App store and Google Playstore as 'Citylink Dubai'

2. DrivenBus - Available on the Apple App store and Google Playstore

3. Fluxx Daily - Available on the Apple App store and Google Playstore

The seating capacity of these buses range between 13 to 30 passengers and the fare will be variable, based on the distance travelled and demand for the service.

How to register

All three apps follow a similar process:

1. Registration - Provide your full name, contact details (mobile number and email), and create a password.

2. Booking - Choose your destination and pick-up point within the app’s coverage area, then book your ride.

3. Payment - Pay using cash or card. Multiple tickets can also be booked.

4. Pick-up - You will receive details of the nearest stop where the minibus will pick you up.

The apps are available on both Apple and Android devices. Do note that coverage areas vary between the apps. The seating capacity of these buses range between 13 to 30 passengers.

Cost: The fare will be variable, based on the distance travelled and demand for the service.

Citylink Shuttle

CityLink Shuttle works on the concept of ‘Demand Responsive Transport’, this uses advanced machine learning and AI to dynamically adjust routes based on passenger demand, eliminating fixed routes or schedules. Minibuses pick up and drop off passengers at specific stops within walking distance.

Areas covered:

Deira Karama Al Nahda Al Rigga Al Qusais Muhaisinah Zaabeel Al Garhoud Dubai International Airport Dubai Airport Freezone Al Twar Abu Hail Al Jaffaliya DIFC Dubai Downtown Dubai Mall World Trade Center Business Bay Al Satwa Dubai Festival City Dubai International City Al Safa Al Quoz Nad Al Sheba Al Warqa across Warsan Dubai Frame Al Mizhar Jaddaf Al Wasl Al Raffa Al Souq Alkabeer Al Ghurair Al Rashidiya Al Muteena Ras Alkhor Industrial Area Dubai Design District Academic City Mirdif

Fluxx Daily

This is another app supported by RTA which describes itself as a Smart Bus Pooling Service, and was launched in December this year.

Where can I use the app?

It primarily operates routes between hubs in Al Rigga and Dubai Mall.

Al Rigga pick-up and drop-off points:

1. ADCB- Al rigga Street Branch

2. Al Bafa Grand

3. Al Gurair U Turn

4. Al Maya Supermarket

5. Al Zarooni Building

6. Ashknani Supermarket

7. Asiana Hotel

8. Coral Deria

9. Holiday Inn Excelsior Hotel & Miami

10. Jood Palace Hotel

11. K5 Building

12. K6 & Viva Supermarket

13. Lavender Hotel

14. Monaco Hotel

15. New Era Supermarket

16. Playground Bus Stop

17. Reef Mall

18. Rigga Metro Station

The Flux Daily app allows you to book a trip from any of their coverage areas.

Timings - The minibuses operate every day, from 5am to 1am.

DrivenBus

DrivenBus serves workers in Dubai and offers several routes:

• Tilal – Motor City – Burjuman – Al Rigga

• Town Square – Tilal – Motor City – Satwa – Deira – Al Rigga

• Deira – Al Rigga – Burjuman – Motor City – Tilal

• Rigga/Deira – Satwa – Motor City – Tilal – Town Square

• Nahda – Muhaisnah – Control Tower – Jumeirah Village Circle

The timings for the buses depends on the route, and you can select a route on the app and then view the timings for each stop in the route.

Since the app is new, it also encourages commuters to improve the route by voting for a new location on their website. If a route gets enough votes, it may be added to the existing network.

Dubai Bus on Demand

Apart from the new bus pooling service, the RTA also provides another service for travelling within popular neighbourhoods in Dubai. Since 2020, the 'Bus on Demand' service has also offered bus pooling for residents in specific community areas. Drivers communicate directly with users to determine the nearest pick-up and drop-off points. The app only allows users to select the areas where the service is available. (If you are not within one of these zones, the location detected will be shown as ‘out of zone’.)

Routes

• Al Barsha 1, 2 and 3

• Business Bay

• Dubai Academic City

• Dubai Silicon Oasis

• Port Saeed

• Al Nahda

• Al Rigga

• Downtown Dubai (coming soon)

Timings: