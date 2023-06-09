1. To apply for a refund for your nol card visit the website: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/public-transport/nol/nol-refund?lang=en

2. Enter your nol tag ID, which is the ten-digit number behind your nol card and mobile number. When you call the customer service centre, you would need to provide your Emirates ID number after which the representative will give you your nol tag ID number.

3. Select the reason for replacement – lost, stolen, or expired.

4. Enter your PIN code. This is the same PIN code you received in Step 8 above.

5. Enter personal details – such as full name, mobile number, Emirates ID, home address and nationality.

6. Review the details of the refund application and agree to the terms and conditions.

7. Confirm the application and pay the service fee.

8. The card-blocking request is created on the card after applications confirmation.

9. The new card is issued, and the refund is approved after four days from the date of applying. The new card will be delivered to your home address.



According to RTA, the nol balance is transferred to the new personalised nol card with no service fees.