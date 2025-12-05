GOLD/FOREX
Swipe, ride, repeat: nol Card Weekend Wanderer turns spending into prizes in Dubai

RTA launches shopping-and-travel prize scheme with dining, fitness, tourism, family offers

Campaign encourages residents and visitors to use their nol Plus membership to earn points on public transport and retail spending.
RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is rolling out a new incentive for commuters and shoppers, designed to turn ordinary weekend journeys into prize entries across some of the city’s most recognizable dining, leisure, and tourism destinations.

The nol Card Weekend Wanderer campaign encourages residents and visitors to use their nol Plus membership to earn points on public transport and retail spending. Every trip on the Metro, Tram, Bus, or Marine services — as well as purchases made with a nol card — converts into reward points, with double points earned on weekends.

RTA officials say the campaign aims to build on that momentum by merging movement and lifestyle benefits.

How to take part

Participation is open to any nol card holder who completes the simple onboarding steps:

  1. Download the nol Pay app

  2. Register as a nol Plus member

  3. Travel and shop every weekend using a nol card

The initiative’s message is direct: “Spend more. Win more.” The more individuals travel and purchase, the higher their chances of winning.

The prize pool spans dining, wellness, family activities, sightseeing, and staycations through eight participating partners.

Prizes

The Pods

Perhaps the most distinctive experience on offer comes from The Pods, a sea-view capsule dining concept offering one Premium Ruby Voucher.

Rayna Tours

Tour partner Rayna Tours is distributing a significant portion of the reward tickets, with over Dh2,600 in prizes, including:

  • 3 Dhow Cruise – Creek tickets

  • 3 Dhow Cruise – Marina tickets

  • 3 IMG Worlds of Adventure tickets

  • 2 Premium Desert Safari tickets

  • 6 Global Village tickets

3D World Selfie Museum

A popular family attraction, 3D World is offering six Family Passes (2 adults + 2 kids) and six Couple Passes, designed to encourage shareable content creation in one of Dubai’s most photographed venues.

Fitze UAE

Fitness partner Fitze is offering three staycations at a premium hotel, each for two people, including one night’s accommodation and breakfast. The brand has been part of a broader regional shift toward incentive-based movement, with similar “get paid to walk” models.

nolTravel Rewards

Win Dh4,000 worth of travel cards! One winner in each partner category will receive a nolTravel card, while an additional 20 nolTravel cards valued at Dh200 each will be distributed to selected participants.

The Weekend Wanderer campaign positions the nol card as more than a transport ticket. By linking shopping, commuting, and leisure prizes, RTA is betting on behavior shift: increased public transport usage paired with consistent local spending.

