“We are also collaborating with schools to enable nol cards to be used for school canteen purchases. This means parents no longer need to worry about their children’s school trip – the nol card will cover everything, from public transport to school meals," he added.

Earlier this year, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduced its plan to launch a ‘Student nol Package’, in partnership with the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) Association. Now, at Gitex Global 2024, RTA has announced that this package is officially available via the nol Pay app, accessible on Apple, Android, and Huawei devices.

What are the benefits?

According to RTA, students can save on flights, accommodation, shopping, and dining, both within the UAE and in over 130 countries worldwide. Here is how this enhanced student nol card can benefit you:

• Globally recognised student ID - The student nol card will function as a personalised international student identification card, integrated with the nol system.



• Up to 70 per cent discount on retail - Cardholders can enjoy discounts of up to 70 per cent on local and international brands, both in the UAE and abroad.



• Use it as a payment card - The card can also be used as a payment method at retail outlets across the UAE.

Who is eligible?

The upgraded nol student card is available to all students enrolled in schools and universities across the UAE, aged between six and 23.

What are the requirements?

To apply for the card via the nol Pay app, you will need the following:

• A letter of enrolment or an enrolment certificate.

• A recent photograph with a white background.

• A valid Emirates ID.

How to apply?

Applying for the card is easy through the nol Pay app, with delivery to your doorstep. Follow these steps:

1. Download the nol Pay app and log in using your UAE Pass account, click here to learn how to sign up for the UAE Pass.

2. Click the ‘+’ icon on the homepage and select ‘Apply for a personalised nol card.’

3. Enter your personal details – your mobile number and email will be automatically fetched from your UAE Pass account.

4. Upload a recent photograph.

5. Choose ‘Student’ as the customer segment and select your travel class (gold or silver) and card design.

6. Add your delivery address.

After submitting the application, you will receive a reference number to track the status. According to RTA, it will take four working days to get the nol card delivered to your address.

Costs: