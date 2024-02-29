Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai on Thursday launched a new nol card that offers exclusive benefits for students in schools and universities.

The card offers students up to 50 per cent discount on RTA’s public transport fares and up to 70 per cent discount and promotional offers at various retail outlets across the UAE, a top official said after RTA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) witnessed the signing of the MoU between RTA and International Student Identity Card (ISIC) Association to launch the new nol card.

The signing ceremony took place during the MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition which is being hosted by RTA at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Representing RTA, Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA, signed the MoU, while Michal Lezo, managing director, GTS Alive Middle East, signed on behalf of the ISIC Association.

“RTA is always committed to collaborating with the private sector at local, regional, and international levels to exchange knowledge and enhance services for all customer groups, including students and their parents. We are delighted to partner with the ISIC Association to elevate nol card services for students, offering a wide range of benefits. The partnership focuses on enriching student’s daily commutes via RTA’s public transport network, including metro, tram, buses, and marine transport,” said Al Mudharreb.

Various benefits

“The Student nol Card is set to improve the commuting experience for both school students across various age groups and university students by utilising RTA’s public transport network, including the metro, tram, buses, and marine transport. The card consolidates numerous features and benefits, notably offering students up to a 50 per cent discount on RTA’s public transport fares. Students can also enjoy up to a 70 per cent discount and promotional offers at a wide range of retail outlets within Dubai and nationwide.”

“The card also facilitates payments in retail stores, and school and university canteens. It serves as an international student identification card.”

How to get it

“Students interested in acquiring this card can do so through the nol Pay app, with the card being delivered directly to the provided address,” said Al Mudharreb.