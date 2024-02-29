Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday launched the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative” to tackle the pressing global issue of water scarcity and propel technological advancements aimed at mitigating it, while fostering expanded international collaboration.
The initiative, launched in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to raise awareness about the criticality and gravity of the water scarcity crisis on the global stage. The initiative also seeks to accelerate the development of innovative technological solutions to tackle this challenge and examine their effectiveness in addressing the escalating global water crisis.
It strives to bolster collaboration with global partners and stakeholders to expedite the advancement of technological innovation in addressing water scarcity. The water initiative seeks to broaden international cooperation efforts and pursue increased investments aimed at overcoming this challenge, ultimately benefiting both current and future generations.
The initiative’s board is chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, has been appointed its vice-chairman. The board members include Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Mohmmed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.
Other members are: Mariam Mohammed Hareb Al Muheiri, head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, Abdullah Belalaa, assistant Foreign Minister for Energy and Sustainability, David Scott, Advisor to the Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and Ray Dalio, Founder of Bridgewater.