Dh2 million in prizes up for grabs at Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championships

6 competitions for men and women will be held across 3 locations, with 135 prizes on offer
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority has opened registration for the Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championships, inviting UAE citizens, residents and visitors to take part in the event.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the championships will run from January to March 2026. Registration is open until January 3 via [https://aldafrakingfish.ae](https://aldafrakingfish.ae).
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority as part of its efforts to preserve and promote marine heritage, the championships will take place across three locations and include six competitions — three for men and three for women. A total of 135 prizes, valued at more than Dh2 million, will be awarded. At each location, 45 prizes have been allocated, including 40 for the general category and five for women.
Rod-and-line fishing has been designated as the only permitted method across all locations, with fishing restricted to the waters of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Winners will be decided based on the heaviest single fish.
Participation is limited to individual entries, with one participant allowed per boat. Competitors must comply with all safety and security regulations set by the relevant authorities and are required to document the fishing process on video until the weighing stage to ensure transparency and integrity.
The championships aim to raise awareness of marine heritage, preserve traditional fishing practices, support marine sustainability, encourage women’s participation, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for traditional marine fishing.
