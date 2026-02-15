Abu Dhabi completes citywide preparations to welcome Ramadan 2026

Capital readies mosques, events and public spaces ahead of Ramadan
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has completed wide-ranging preparations across public services, cultural life and community programmes ahead of Ramadan 2026, as the emirate aims to create a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for residents and visitors during the holy month.
Government bodies and civic institutions have announced a series of initiatives and events throughout Ramadan, as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen values of compassion, solidarity and social cohesion.
The programme is designed to promote the spiritual and cultural essence of the season while offering diverse experiences for people of different backgrounds and ages.
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has also completed its operational preparations for Ramadan, as it prepares to welcome growing numbers of worshippers and visitors throughout the holy month.
Authorities said all entrances will be opened to ensure smooth access, including the main gate facing Arabian Gulf Street, along with additional gates to ease movement and manage expected crowds. The measures are intended to provide a safe, comfortable and spiritually calm environment for those attending daily and nightly prayers.
Pedestrian access has also been enhanced to allow smoother entry and exit, as part of a plan to manage increasing visitor numbers while maintaining a calm and reflective environment.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has confirmed that mosques across the capital are fully prepared. Carpets have been replaced in many locations, maintenance work has been carried out and facilities upgraded to improve the experience for worshippers.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has decorated streets across the capital with illuminated geometric designs inspired by Ramadan traditions. Public parks and open spaces are also set to host cultural, social and family-friendly events throughout the month.
Across the city, businesses and retailers have begun adorning shopfronts with festive lighting and Ramadan-themed displays, contributing to a sense of shared celebration.