Dubai begins early issuance of permits for Ramadan Iftar meals

Move aims to streamline charitable initiatives and ensure smooth Ramadan distribution
Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) has begun issuing permits early for the distribution of Iftar meals for fasting individuals, as part of preparations for Ramadan 1447 AH.
The move comes within the department’s efforts to regulate and support charitable and humanitarian work in the emirate, while ensuring readiness and smooth implementation of Ramadan initiatives.
Mohammed Musabah Dahi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector, said the early issuance of permits aims to enable donors, charities and institutions to plan their Ramadan programmes in advance, in line with approved procedures and regulatory requirements.
He added that the initiative reflects IACAD’s focus on strengthening engagement with the community, understanding its needs and improving the efficiency of charitable activities.
Dahi noted that the department continues to enhance its services and procedures to promote institutional flexibility, facilitate the customer journey and support Dubai’s vision of fostering generosity and social solidarity.
IACAD has urged organisations planning Iftar initiatives to comply with the approved guidelines and submit permit applications on time, reaffirming its commitment to providing support and guidance to ensure the success of Ramadan campaigns.
