GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

Dubai begins early issuance of permits for Ramadan Iftar meals

Move aims to streamline charitable initiatives and ensure smooth Ramadan distribution

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Authorities aim to simplify charitable efforts and ease Ramadan aid distribution
Authorities aim to simplify charitable efforts and ease Ramadan aid distribution
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) has begun issuing permits early for the distribution of Iftar meals for fasting individuals, as part of preparations for Ramadan 1447 AH.

The move comes within the department’s efforts to regulate and support charitable and humanitarian work in the emirate, while ensuring readiness and smooth implementation of Ramadan initiatives.

Mohammed Musabah Dahi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector, said the early issuance of permits aims to enable donors, charities and institutions to plan their Ramadan programmes in advance, in line with approved procedures and regulatory requirements.

He added that the initiative reflects IACAD’s focus on strengthening engagement with the community, understanding its needs and improving the efficiency of charitable activities.

Dahi noted that the department continues to enhance its services and procedures to promote institutional flexibility, facilitate the customer journey and support Dubai’s vision of fostering generosity and social solidarity.

IACAD has urged organisations planning Iftar initiatives to comply with the approved guidelines and submit permit applications on time, reaffirming its commitment to providing support and guidance to ensure the success of Ramadan campaigns.

Related Topics:
RamadanEid

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Muslim devotees gather to break their fast during a group iftar at a housing complex for foreign labourers in Dubai on March 28, 2025, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

How to donate iftar meals for Ramadan in UAE

2m read
Volunteers distributing Iftar meals to motorists at a Ramadan initiative by from Al Ihsan Charity Association at a traffic signal near City Walk in Dubai (Picture used for illustrative purposes)

Ask Gulf News: How to volunteer for Ramadan in the UAE

4m read
From speedy slicers to magic mincers, these 8 must-have kitchen tools for 2026 will make prepping iftar a breeze

8 best kitchen tools for easy Iftar preparations, 2026

3m read
Author Philip Yancey, while disclosing the affair, said his actions were inconsistent with his faith and writings.

Christian author Philip Yancey admits affair, retires

2m read