Traditional scents from heritage brands
Arabic fragrances for men are classic scents that carry tradition and signature notes. Whether you're looking for an Arabic cologne for daily wear, for special occasions, or for Ramadan and Eid gatherings, Arabic fragrances are an exceptional choice for men.
Known for their rich oud, warm amber, and refined spice notes, Arabic fragrances express character through scent. These traditional colognes enhance the wearer's presence and leave a lasting impression.
Rasasi Daarej opens with a fresh yet subtly sweet blend of bergamot, orange, and green notes, softened by peach for a welcoming introduction. The heart blooms into an elegant floral composition of jasmine, lily of the valley, and tuberose, adding refinement and balance. An ideal Arabic cologne gift for all occasions.
The fragrance settles into a warm, comforting base of amber, sandalwood, patchouli, and musk, enriched with caramel and vetiver for depth. Ideal for evenings, Ramadan gatherings, and celebratory moments, Daarej leaves a subtle yet memorable trail. It enhances the wearer’s persona with confidence, warmth, and cultured charm – making it a meaningful and lasting gift choice.
Why recommended as Ramadan selection: An iconic Arabic fragrance known for its rich spicy-amber character, Rasasi Daarej offers impressive value and lasting appeal. It's a great gift for men who appreciate oriental scents with a modern touch.
Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud Tonka opens with a soft almond note that feels distinctive. The heart unfolds into warm cinnamon bark, elegant orange flower, and Turkish rose, creating depth without heaviness. This balanced composition makes it an excellent Arabic cologne for men who prefer sophisticated warmth over sharp intensity. The scent is ideal for evening wear and special celebrations.
As the fragrance settles, tonka bean, vanilla, and amberwood create a smooth trail with gentle sweetness and woody depth. Perfect for Ramadan gatherings, festive dinners, and formal occasions, it leaves a lasting yet refined impression. Shaghaf Oud Tonka enhances the wearer’s persona with elegance and confidence, becoming a signature scent that feels both memorable and personal.
Why recommended as Ramadan selection: Crafted for men who enjoy rich, refined Arabic scents, Shaghaf Oud Tonka stands out for its smooth gourmand-amber character and impressive longevity. It is a premium gifting that reflects taste, confidence, and understated luxury, especially during festive and meaningful events. It is a premium gift option.
Afnan Supremacy Collector’s Edition opens with a bold fusion of pineapple, bergamot, and crisp apple, brightened by delicate white florals. The fresh yet commanding top notes set a luxurious tone.
The heart of the fragrance has orange blossom, birch, and warm amber, creating depth and masculine elegance. As it settles, oak moss, musk, and ambergris deliver a smooth, long-lasting finish.
This refined trail leaves a subtle yet powerful impression, enhancing the wearer’s persona with authority and charm – an Arabic cologne that lingers in memory long after the moment passes.
Why recommended as Ramadan selection: Crafted for men who enjoy rich, refined Arabic scents, this cologne stands out for its smooth gourmand-amber character and impressive longevity.
RAYAN Modern Oud opens with a fresh spark of grapefruit and aromatic cardamom, gently warmed by saffron for an elegant introduction. The heart reveals smooth sandalwood and amber, adding balance and depth to the composition.
As the fragrance settles, rich oud anchors the scent with warmth and lasting intensity, while soft woody nuances ensure it never feels overpowering.
The Arabic fragrance is suited for Ramadan evenings, Eid celebrations, and thoughtful gifts.
Why recommended as Ramadan selection: RAYAN Modern Oud is designed for men who appreciate traditional oud refined with a modern touch. Its long-lasting performance and versatile character make it a meaningful Arabic cologne.
Lattafa Asad Elixir opens with a confident burst of pink pepper and grapefruit, subtly lifted by saffron to create an immediate impression of power and freshness. This harmonious blend reflects sophistication, making it an ideal Arabic cologne for men.
The base unfolds to highlight notes of patchouli, olibanum, cashmeran, and dry amber, delivering depth, warmth, and remarkable longevity.
The Arabic fragrance is perfect for evening wear, celebrations, formal gatherings, and gifting.
Why recommended as Ramadan selection: A refined Arabic cologne crafted for men who appreciate strength balanced with elegance. Its long-lasting performance and layered warmth make it a memorable gift that elevates his presence on every occasion.
